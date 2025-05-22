In Mayur Vihar, a handful of south Indian kitchens stir nostalgia, flavour, and belonging into every meal

“You must try Mariyan’s in Mayur Vihar,” my friend Ayandrali Dutta interjected with the spark of someone who knows exactly what you’re missing. A journalist and longtime Noida resident, Ayandrali’s recommendations come seasoned with affection. “It’s a family run place—nothing flashy—but they serve an exquisite sadya, not overpriced, and yes, they deliver.”

Mariyan’s is quietly nestled in the heart of Mayur Vihar Phase 3, its presence unassuming yet significant. With the sacred Uttara Guruvayurappan Temple anchoring the Malayali community in nearby Phase 1, this corner of East Delhi has become a tapestry of southern sensibilities. Eateries like Mariyan’s rose from within the community, built not for trend, but from the yearning to preserve a culinary memory and share it with the city at large.

“They do the most comforting ghee rice with mutton or prawn sukka,” Ayandrali continued. “The kizhi parotta is indulgent, and the biryani—flavourful and generous. The portions alone speak of their hospitality.”