How Indian supermarkets can keep up with TikTok and reel food trends

India’s food scene is changing fast in 2025. With people focusing more on health, sustainability, local flavours, and global fusion, these new trends bring both challenges and chances for food markets, producers, and retailers to grow and adapt.
With top chefs forecasting a future that blends innovation with tradition, here's how India’s markets can keep pace with the evolving demands.
The demand for high-protein and plant-forward options is at an all-time high. From chickpea-based snacks to millet-protein breakfast mixes, there’s room for Indian markets to:
Scale local superfoods like lentils, millets, and pulses as convenient, packaged, protein-rich foods.
Collaborate with chefs to create gourmet plant-based ready-to-eat meals.
Invest in R&D for India-grown meat alternatives and lab-grown seafood options, aligning with sustainability and affordability goals.
Sweet + spicy = ‘swicy’ is a major flavour trend in 2025. With global palates merging, Indian snack and confectionery industries should:
Experiment with swicy profiles in local treats. Think chilli-guava mithais, jaggery-jalapeno sauces, or spicy rose chocolates.
Tap into Indian diaspora preferences abroad, where global fusion innovations find faster adoption and viral potential.
With Gen Z moving away from alcohol and opting for curated, low-calorie cocktails and zero-proof spirits, beverage makers must:
Innovate with ingredient-forward mixers—think kokum-lime bitters or tulsi-ginger spritz.
Use regional botanicals to develop mocktail syrups and adaptogenic drinks (using herbs like ashwagandha or moringa).
Educate the market through storytelling and tastings at retail outlets.
People want it fresh and organic. But how can supermarkets make it happen?
Create cold chain infrastructure that brings produce from rural farms to city stores faster.
Incentivise local sourcing in restaurants and grocery chains via government subsidies and farm tie-ups.
Develop digital farmer marketplaces that let urban consumers buy directly from producers.
AI is already helping fine-tune restaurant operations. Markets can extend this tech transformation to:
Predict consumer demand patterns with AI to minimise food waste and manage stock more efficiently.
Launch smart vending machines in malls and offices with AI-curated healthy food options.
Facilitate cloud kitchens that rotate menus based on trending ingredients (like pistachio or coffee-infused meals).
Pistachio, coffee as a savoury ingredient, and functional mushrooms like Lion’s Mane are set to shine. Indian markets can:
Develop and market local equivalents (e.g., Indian-grown pistachios, coffee from Coorg, medicinal mushrooms from the Western Ghats).
Create flavour innovation labs to work with chefs and food technologists.
Launch gourmet retail sections dedicated to trending niche ingredients with tasting booths and chef demos.
From packaging to ingredient traceability, sustainability is key. Retailers must:
Highlight carbon footprints and sourcing stories on packaging.
Support plastic-free packaging innovation with eco-startups.
Offer incentives for consumers who bring reusable containers or shop locally.
Food trends may be fleeting, but the tastes and values of Gen Z are here to stay. For supermarkets to secure long-term loyalty, they must go beyond stocking shelves and stay in sync with evolving culinary preferences and lifestyle demands.