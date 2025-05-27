5 Indian melons you should try this summer

As summer rolls in, there's nothing quite like biting into a juicy melon to beat the heat. While watermelon often takes center stage, India boasts a treasure trove of indigenous melons that are equally refreshing, flavourful, and packed with nutrients. From delicate sweetness to earthy notes, these lesser-known melons definitely deserve a spot on your summer food shopping list.
Here are five Indian melons to discover this season—not just for their delightful taste, but also for their health perks and local heritage:
1. Kharbuja (Muskmelon): Easily found all over India, this orange-fleshed melon is loaded with water, fibre, and vitamins A and C. Its subtly sweet flavour makes it perfect for juices, salads, or simply as a light snack on those sweltering days.
2. Tarbooz (Desi Watermelon): This traditional variety of watermelon is smaller and rounder than the commercial kind, but it’s bursting with juiciness. Rich in lycopene and antioxidants, it’s fantastic for keeping you cool and hydrated.
3. Phut (Snap Melon): Popular in northern and central India, phut is crisp and mildly sweet, often enjoyed with a sprinkle of salt and chili powder. While it may not be as well-known in cities, it’s incredibly hydrating and is grown locally during the summer months.
4. Chibbad (Indian Summer Melon): Primarily cultivated in Rajasthan and Gujarat, chibbad has a unique musky scent and is often paired with jaggery or yoghurt. It’s low in calories, making it a refreshing dessert option after meals.
5. Kalingad (Red-Fleshed Melon): Kalingad, a favourite in Maharashtra, is a regional red-fleshed melon celebrated for its sweetness and hydrating properties. It’s typically enjoyed raw or blended into refreshing summer beverages.