5 Indian melons you should try this summer

Here are five Indian melons to discover this season—not just for their delightful taste, but also for their health perks and local heritage:

1. Kharbuja (Muskmelon): Easily found all over India, this orange-fleshed melon is loaded with water, fibre, and vitamins A and C. Its subtly sweet flavour makes it perfect for juices, salads, or simply as a light snack on those sweltering days.

2. Tarbooz (Desi Watermelon): This traditional variety of watermelon is smaller and rounder than the commercial kind, but it’s bursting with juiciness. Rich in lycopene and antioxidants, it’s fantastic for keeping you cool and hydrated.