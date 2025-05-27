Paleo diet: Is it time to go back to the caveman era?

While studying social science or history, you must have come across the caveman or the Palaeolithic age. In many recreations of the era, representations of their diet have also been made, which reflect the eating of whole foods which are unprocessed and raw.
With several kinds of diets floating around today, Paleo diet or caveman diet is also one among them, which cannot be overlooked. If you are planning to follow this form of diet, then be prepared to let go of many subsets of food. Increasing calcium intake through sources other than dairy and understanding that the Paleo diet is not received the same way by everybody; each individual might need tailoring according to their needs.
There are few things which you can and cannot consume while you follow the Paleo diet. What’s included in your diet are lean meats, fish and seafood, eggs, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, and healthy fats like olive oil, coconut oil and avocado. What you cannot consume under the diet will be grains like wheat, rice, oats etc; legumes like beans, peanuts and lentils; dairy products, refined sugar, most processed foods and vegetable oils like canola or soybean oil.
There are a few reasons why you might consider trying out the Paleo diet. Here is what you need to know about the benefits of this diet.
Say no to processed foods
First and foremost, what Paleo diet does is make sure you cut off all processed foods from your diet. These foods are made with artificial additives, sugary ingredients, and are directly the cause of extreme weight gain and chronic diseases.
Lessen Sugar Intake
While sugar intake also has its necessity in the human body, one tends to unconsciously fall for the sweet trap and start taking in a lot of sugary substances, which lead to several health issues. Paleo diet makes sure that you cut down on the sugar intake, which in turn reduces weight, balances blood sugar, reduces cravings and stabilizes energy.
Improved digestion
With grains, legumes and dairy products subtracted from your diet, those with gluten intolerance or dairy sensitivity have reported less bloating and better digestion.
Easy way to lose weight
A few logical factors work in order to lose weight while you are following the Paleo diet. With processed food, sugar intake, high carbohydrate intake and dairy substance intake out of the way, the body now balances the need of sugar and fats and utilizes as much as is needed by the body. With no extra fatty substance entering the system, it makes it easier to lose weight. Also, once you have adjusted to the diet plan, your cravings for overeating, binge eating or in-between-the-meals eating also take a backseat.
Anti-inflammatory diet
Since the diet focuses on fruits, vegetables and healthy fat intake, inflammation is automatically reduced. This helps in lowering your chances of falling prey to heart diseases, arthritis and other conditions caused due to heavy inflammation.