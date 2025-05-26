Bael Burst: Here are six ways of having this delicious fruit in the summer

If you love to have the fruit or tasting it for the first time, here are six ways in which you can enjoy it.

Bael Juice

This is the most common way to have the fruit. All you have to do is cut it and scoop out the pulp. Soak this pupl in water for around 20 minutes. Mash it and strain well to remove all seeds and fibers. You may add jaggery or sugar as per your choice, a pinch of black salt, and lemon juice for the tang. You can stir it well or take a quick round in the juicer. Serve it chilled with a couple of ice cubes. This concoction helps in cooling the body, reducing its temperature, preventing any signs of heat strokes and also helps in digestion.

Smoothie on the way

Keeping up with the modern trend of surviving on fruit smoothies, why should bael be left out? Take out the pulp from the fruit, add yogurt and chilled milk and blend it well. You can add honey for the sweetness. Throw in some cardamom and soaked chia seeds. If you want to go one step further it fitness, then mash a banana and put it right in. this smoothie is good for gut health.