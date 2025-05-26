Bael Burst: Here are six ways of having this delicious fruit in the summer

Have you often seen a round greenish fruit dangling from tall trees? They resemble melons and oranges- only in green colour- but are neither of them. These summer fruits are baels or wood apple, popularly seen in India and Southeast Asia, especially in the summer. These fruits are also favourably picked by climbing on the trees or trying ones luck during heavy runs- just like mangoes. Bael acts as a great hydration boost, digestive boost and cools the body. Here are five ways in which you can enjoy this summer fruit when it’s in season.
Six ways to enjoy your bael in the scorching summers
If you love to have the fruit or tasting it for the first time, here are six ways in which you can enjoy it.
Bael Juice
This is the most common way to have the fruit. All you have to do is cut it and scoop out the pulp. Soak this pupl in water for around 20 minutes. Mash it and strain well to remove all seeds and fibers. You may add jaggery or sugar as per your choice, a pinch of black salt, and lemon juice for the tang. You can stir it well or take a quick round in the juicer. Serve it chilled with a couple of ice cubes. This concoction helps in cooling the body, reducing its temperature, preventing any signs of heat strokes and also helps in digestion.
Smoothie on the way
Keeping up with the modern trend of surviving on fruit smoothies, why should bael be left out? Take out the pulp from the fruit, add yogurt and chilled milk and blend it well. You can add honey for the sweetness. Throw in some cardamom and soaked chia seeds. If you want to go one step further it fitness, then mash a banana and put it right in. this smoothie is good for gut health.
Perfect Popsicles
Giving children something new every summer is a task where you re-invent traditional recipes to fit in a modern form. This is chilled bael juice served as popsicles. Make fresh bael juice and pour them into popsicle moulds. If you want you can add cut pieces of bael or other fruits before putting it in the freezer for more flavour and texture. Once frozen, take them out and enjoy in your sunny backyard. These popsicles are a fresh alternatives to artificially made ice –creams or frozen desserts.
Bael Coolers
Perfect for any summer day afternoon parties or brunch, the Bael cooler needs you to add fresh mint and basil leaves, ice and a few drops of lemon juice to bael juice and top it up with soda water. It’s easy to make and delicious to taste. This acts as a great hydration opportunity whenever your throat feels parched.
A dash of chutney
For those who feel their meals are incomplete without the chutney by their side, the bael season is fun to try out new recipes of bael chutney. The standard way to make this is to cook the bael pulp with jaggery, tamarind, chilli powder and roasted cumin. Cook the mixture until it thickens to form a jam –like consistency. Store this in an air-tight jar and serve with any meal of your choice, or steal a finger –licking break any-time of the day.
Bonus: An irresistible bael chaat recipe for your evening snacks
Ingredients:
1 cup bael pulp (seeded and mashed)
1 boiled potato, diced (optional)
1/2 cup cucumber chopped
1/2 cup pomegranate seeds
1 tbsp chopped onion (optional)
1 tsp lemon juice
1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder
1/4 tsp chaat masala
Black salt to taste
A pinch of red chili powder (optional)
Chopped coriander leaves
Method:
Mash the bael pulp until smooth.
Add chopped cucumber, pomegranate seeds, and potato (optional).
Mix onions (optional), lemon juice, and all the spices.
Toss everything well to combine.
Garnish with fresh coriander and serve immediately.