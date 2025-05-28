5 Indian breakfast bowls you’ll want every morning
In the fast-changing world of health-focused eating, breakfast bowls have become a go-to choice thanks to their convenience, nutritional value, and Instagram-friendly look. But instead of just sticking to the usual granola and berries, many are now drawing inspiration from India’s rich culinary heritage to whip up bowls that are both filling and steeped in tradition. From the spice-laden kitchens of the South to the comforting flavours of the North, breakfast is getting a delightful regional, desi twist.
5 healthy Indian breakfast bowls inspired by regional flavours
Millet Pongal Bowl with Tempered Ghee Tadka: Taking a cue from Tamil Nadu’s beloved ven pongal, this bowl swaps out rice for foxtail millet, making it a healthier, fibre-packed option. It’s topped with a ghee-tempered blend of mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger, and black pepper. Toss in some roasted peanuts and sautéed spinach for an extra nutritious kick.
Chire Doi Bowl with Fruits and Nuts: Chire, or flattened rice, mixed with creamy curd (doi) is a classic Bengali comfort food, often enjoyed cold. For a bowl version, pile on seasonal fruits like mango or banana, sprinkle with chopped nuts, and drizzle with honey. It’s a refreshing, probiotic-rich choice for those warm mornings.
Poha Bowl with Spiced Chana and Coconut: The simple poha gets a tasty upgrade with added protein. Flattened rice is steamed with turmeric and mustard seeds, then layered with roasted kala chana, grated coconut, and fresh coriander. A squeeze of lime brings all the flavours together beautifully.
Red Rice and Moong Bowl with Coconut Milk: Inspired by Kerala’s traditional kanji, this bowl features Kerala red rice, cooked moong dal, and a splash of coconut milk. Season it with shallots, curry leaves, and cumin for a soulful, gluten-free breakfast that warms the heart.
Besan Chilla Bowl with Pickled Veggies: Chopped pieces of besan chilla (chickpea flour pancakes) are layered in a bowl with hung curd, pickled carrots, and zesty green chutney. It’s a colourful mix of textures and flavors that’s perfect for those busy mornings.