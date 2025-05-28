5 Indian breakfast bowls you’ll want every morning

Millet Pongal Bowl with Tempered Ghee Tadka: Taking a cue from Tamil Nadu’s beloved ven pongal, this bowl swaps out rice for foxtail millet, making it a healthier, fibre-packed option. It’s topped with a ghee-tempered blend of mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger, and black pepper. Toss in some roasted peanuts and sautéed spinach for an extra nutritious kick.

Chire Doi Bowl with Fruits and Nuts: Chire, or flattened rice, mixed with creamy curd (doi) is a classic Bengali comfort food, often enjoyed cold. For a bowl version, pile on seasonal fruits like mango or banana, sprinkle with chopped nuts, and drizzle with honey. It’s a refreshing, probiotic-rich choice for those warm mornings.