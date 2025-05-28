Is your achar still safe to eat? Here are the signs it has gone bad

From the zesty kick of mango to the fiery punch of lime, achar (Indian pickle) is so much more than just a side dish, it’s a cherished cultural tradition that’s been handed down through the ages. While it’s crafted to stand the test of time, even the most robustly spiced and well-preserved achar has its limits. And with homemade batches often stored for months (sometimes years), knowing when it's still safe to eat is essential.
Typically, Indian pickles can last for several months, or even years, if they’re stored in airtight containers and kept away from moisture and sunlight. However, spoilage can occur if the achar comes into contact with contaminants or isn’t preserved properly. Spotting the signs of a spoiled pickle can help you avoid foodborne illness and ensure you’re savoring it at its peak.
Look for mold or surface changes
If you see any white, green, or black fuzzy spots, that’s a clear indication that the achar has developed mold, and it’s time to say goodbye. While some white residue might just be harmless yeast, mold growth usually points to more serious spoilage.
A strange or off smell means it’s time to let it go
Traditional Indian pickles are known for their strong, pungent aroma thanks to the spices and oil. But if your achar suddenly has a sour, musty, or otherwise unfamiliar smell, it’s best to play it safe and toss it.
Changes in taste and texture are key indicators
Pickles usually become more flavourful as they age. However, if your achar starts to feel unusually slimy, overly soft, or has a bitter or unpleasant aftertaste, it could be a sign of bacterial spoilage.
Always use a clean, dry spoon to scoop out your achar. Make sure the container is sealed tightly, and if your recipe includes oil, it should completely cover the pickle to serve as a natural preservative. Store it in a cool, dry place, or pop it in the fridge once it’s opened.