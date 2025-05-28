Is your achar still safe to eat? Here are the signs it has gone bad

Look for mold or surface changes

If you see any white, green, or black fuzzy spots, that’s a clear indication that the achar has developed mold, and it’s time to say goodbye. While some white residue might just be harmless yeast, mold growth usually points to more serious spoilage.

A strange or off smell means it’s time to let it go

Traditional Indian pickles are known for their strong, pungent aroma thanks to the spices and oil. But if your achar suddenly has a sour, musty, or otherwise unfamiliar smell, it’s best to play it safe and toss it.