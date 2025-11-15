Move beyond cooking rice in a rice cooker with these five tips

A rice cooker has a lot of uses. Most of the time, one gets stuck at the popular name of the equipment – rice cooker- and forget to go through the manual book or experiment with it, within limits, of course. Here’s taking you through five of the simplest yet wholesome dishes that can be made using a rice cooker, and no these aren’t just rice-based food!

Steaming bowl

If you check the parts of a rice cooker, you would note that it has a steamer. Make use of this and use the equipment to steam vegetables, make steamed fish and the hottest comfort food – momo. All you need to do it add water below the compartment and place your items to be steamed on the compartment. Place folded momo, or fish wrapped in banana leaves or simply vegetables and close the main lid. Let it cook and you will get your steamed essentials ready in no time.

Breakfast ready

While you wonder how much time and effort breakfast making really needs, try it the smoother way. Place oatmeal, dahlia or porridge in the rice cooker along with milk or water. Let it cook and stir occasionally. Your healthy and nutritious breakfast will be ready.

One-pot meals

Simple one-pot meals like khichdi, upma, risotto, or even noodles can be made in a rice cooker at ease. Just add all the ingredients and the flavours that you want to go in it. Close the lid and cook. Once the meal is ready, it will automatically switch off.