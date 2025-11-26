New Delhi gets its first customer co-created menu as this restaurant celebrates 7 years of launch

The modern Japanese dining scene of New Delhi has just been rewritten as Kampai, a premier restaurant under TasteShop Pvt. Ltd, completes seven years with the introduction of the city’s first-ever feedback-based menu revamp. This milestone is a celebration of both the restaurant’s growth and its loyal community, whose input was directly incorporated into the new culinary offerings.
Taking a complete opposite approach to traditional menu development, Kampai has been turning the tables over the past year. The culinary team, led by its chefs, held tasting sessions for ten leading foodies and collected recommendations from frequent diners through monthly comment sheets. Each comment has contributed toward molding Kampai’s most creative and participatory menu so far.
The new menu retains Kampai's Japanese core while incorporating fun Asian and fusion twists. Guests can look forward to bold new offerings that include Sushi Tacos, Sandos and Crispy Nori Bites.
On the other hand, desserts have transitioned into a menu of artisanal, trend-setting options. These include the finally instituted Mochi, in three signature flavours due to popular demand, the light and airy Cotton Cheesecake, and the highly Instagrammable, theatrical Pull-Up Cake that has been designed for celebrations.
INR 500 onwards. Across outlets at Aerocity and DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj.