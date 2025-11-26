New Delhi gets its first customer co-created menu as this restaurant celebrates 7 years of launch

The new menu retains Kampai's Japanese core while incorporating fun Asian and fusion twists. Guests can look forward to bold new offerings that include Sushi Tacos, Sandos and Crispy Nori Bites.

On the other hand, desserts have transitioned into a menu of artisanal, trend-setting options. These include the finally instituted Mochi, in three signature flavours due to popular demand, the light and airy Cotton Cheesecake, and the highly Instagrammable, theatrical Pull-Up Cake that has been designed for celebrations.

INR 500 onwards. Across outlets at Aerocity and DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj.