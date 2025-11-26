The “Fridge Cigarette”: Inside Gen Z’s new ritual that has nothing to do with smoking

The trend gained traction on TikTok and Instagram, where content creators utilize slow-motion videos and ASMR-inspired sounds of a can opening while exaggerating their actions. Many videos have gone viral, and many thousands of viewers identified with a generation of humans seeking small, structured forms of comfort and stress relief as they posted on social media. In their comments, many people stated they used fridge cigs to alleviate stress from stressful emails or were using them while pulling all-nighters studying or dealing with insomnia.

But is this trend becoming an emotional crutch?

According to psychologists, one of the reasons for the popularity of the fridge cig trend is due to its predictability and familiarity. These dramatic elements like ice cold beverage, the sound of the carbonated drink fizzing up, and the first refreshing taste of the beverage, provide a great source of dopamine release to users. Because of the intense academic pressures, constantly seeing and being exposed to everything at such quick speeds, and the constant fatigue of having to work all the time, the 10 seconds a person can participate in this activity offers the individual a sense of regaining some control in their lives.