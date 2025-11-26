The “Fridge Cigarette”: Inside Gen Z’s new ritual that has nothing to do with smoking

The "Fridge cigarette" have now become more than just a meme; they have become a method used by Gen Z to relieve stress through micro-rituals, replacing traditional cigarette breaks with their own version - a cold soda can. Fridge cigarettes tend to appear during times of extreme stress associated with working long hours, having many deadlines, or staring at a computer screen for an extended period of time. This ritual provides a quick fizz and refreshes you psychologically while being semantically relevant to modern culture.
The Fridge Cigarette is a way for many young adults to find the same comfort from taking a smoke break as smokers do from smoking. A fridge cig is a ritual that creates an escape from everyday stress. The actions involve getting up, opening the fridge, grabbing a cold drink, and giving yourself a break from the busy life. Fridge cigs combine humour with self-awareness and offer an immediate sensory reception that interrupts our routine, allowing us to reset.
The trend gained traction on TikTok and Instagram, where content creators utilize slow-motion videos and ASMR-inspired sounds of a can opening while exaggerating their actions. Many videos have gone viral, and many thousands of viewers identified with a generation of humans seeking small, structured forms of comfort and stress relief as they posted on social media. In their comments, many people stated they used fridge cigs to alleviate stress from stressful emails or were using them while pulling all-nighters studying or dealing with insomnia.
According to psychologists, one of the reasons for the popularity of the fridge cig trend is due to its predictability and familiarity. These dramatic elements like ice cold beverage, the sound of the carbonated drink fizzing up, and the first refreshing taste of the beverage, provide a great source of dopamine release to users. Because of the intense academic pressures, constantly seeing and being exposed to everything at such quick speeds, and the constant fatigue of having to work all the time, the 10 seconds a person can participate in this activity offers the individual a sense of regaining some control in their lives.
But the experts are saying that while this ritual may have a degree of charm, it also promotes addiction. Caffeine is found in many diet sodas (i.e., those used for "fridge cigarettes"), along with a number of acids and artificial sweeteners, and these products can affect your sleep, digestion, and mood when consumed in excess. Some young people report feeling irritable or restless when they don't have their "fridge cig moment," an indication that they're psychologically dependent on the ritual itself, as opposed to the drink.
For this reason, nutritionists suggest replacing the ritual with healthier alternatives (like sparkling water or kombucha or cooled herbal teas) to achieve the same sensory experience, without the associated negative effects of caffeine and other ingredients. In short, keep the ritual, but lose the addiction.