Is less cheese the secret of a fluffier Japanese cheesecake?

The unique preparation method contributes to the different texture and flavour of the Japanese cheesecake. Here are the five –pointers which sets it apart.

Souffle –like texture

With two simple techniques, the Japanese cheesecakes have jiggle in the texture. First, the eggs are whipped into a meringue and then folded to the rest of the cake mixture. Second, instead of going for a regular oven-make, these cakes are treated with water-baths which re-instates the moisture in the cake and prevents it from developing any cracks.

A ‘lighter’ design

While most of the cheesecakes around the world are made to be heavy and compact, Japanese cheesecakes are deliberately made to be light on the stomach. It has a mild sweet flavour added to it through the use of vanilla essence or lemon zest.

Melts-in-the-mouth

Since the texture is so soft and wiggly, one bite of the Japanese cheesecake and it melts in your mouth completely.