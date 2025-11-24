Is less cheese the secret of a fluffier Japanese cheesecake?

Cheesecakes are a very popular form of desserts today. But have you keenly noticed how a cheesecake looks before devouring it? Crust at the bottom, perfectly compact in the middle and a choice of flavouring on top, usually comprises a regular cheesecake. Now look closely at a Japanese cheesecake. An almost sponge-like texture, round and fluffy which act as deviation from the regular description of cheesecakes. Ever wondered why is that so? Here’s taking a look at what makes a Japanese cheesecake stand out.
The unique preparation method contributes to the different texture and flavour of the Japanese cheesecake. Here are the five –pointers which sets it apart.
Souffle –like texture
With two simple techniques, the Japanese cheesecakes have jiggle in the texture. First, the eggs are whipped into a meringue and then folded to the rest of the cake mixture. Second, instead of going for a regular oven-make, these cakes are treated with water-baths which re-instates the moisture in the cake and prevents it from developing any cracks.
A ‘lighter’ design
While most of the cheesecakes around the world are made to be heavy and compact, Japanese cheesecakes are deliberately made to be light on the stomach. It has a mild sweet flavour added to it through the use of vanilla essence or lemon zest.
Melts-in-the-mouth
Since the texture is so soft and wiggly, one bite of the Japanese cheesecake and it melts in your mouth completely.
A no-crust cake
Most cheesecakes have a very thin layer of crust at the bottom. But notice a Japanese cheesecake and you will find the prominent absence of a crust, usually made by graham crackers. Moreover, these cheesecakes are simply dusted with icing sugar and served as it is. This lightness paves way for the uniqueness of the dessert.
Cheesecake with less cheese
Interestingly, and this is the reason for Japanese cheesecake having a unique make. With less cream cheese usage compared to western cheesecakes, more units of eggs in the mixture and flour used to soften the base, the cakes feel airy and light.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.