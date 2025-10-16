How are chefs redefining Indian dining through a tasting menu?

From being rare and celebratory, restaurants have now become part of our everyday lives. They are spaces where people gather to unwind, where ideas take shape over coffee, and where the ordinary feels worth celebrating. Eating out today is less about occasion and more about experience.

But when the once-special becomes routine, how do chefs and restaurateurs keep things exciting? Enter the tasting menu.

A tasting menu is not just a meal; it is a journey told through food. Each course arrives like a chapter in a story, carrying its own emotion and memory. In an age when dining often feels hurried, a tasting menu invites you to slow down, to notice the details, to taste with intent. It is an experience built on trust—trust in the chef’s imagination and skill, in their ability to take you somewhere unexpected.

Last week, I went to Indian Accent for lunch with my husband and we chose to try the new tasting menu by chef Shantanu Mehrotra. Known for translating his creativity into dishes that surprise as much as they comfort, chef Mehrotra has been part of Indian Accent since its inception sixteen years ago and now leads it with quiet confidence.