This two-day food festival in Indore celebrates the splendour of Indian spices

Sheraton Grand Palace Indore is inviting people to get up close and personal with the colourful essence of India’s street food culture at its dazzling two-day Masala Treat Festival. Present at S Café, the culinary extravaganza is a colourful blend of real flavours, lively music and vintage ambience, assuring a memorable experience for everyone.
The hotel has carefully replicated the vibrant feel of India’s streets. Diners eat under the gentle illumination of fairy lights and lanterns and among food cart-style counters, with the lively beats of Bollywood and retro playing in the background. The ambiance is meant to be both familarly intimate and delightfully celebratory, turning a meal into an all-around sensory experience.
Guided by the masterful hand of Executive Chef Karam Dogra, the festival menu is an extensive ode to regional Indian street food. The adventure starts at colourful chaat stalls where the guests can customise favourites like pani puri, dahi puri and aloo tikki chaat. Main courses showcase favorite regional comfort foods like rich pav bhaji, light and airy chole bhature and the crunch of masala dosa.
No Indian meal is complete without conventional sweets, and the Masala Treat Festival serves up irresistible desserts. Visitors can treat themselves to hot, syrupy jalebi with a cool rabri, soft gulab jamun, and cooling kulfi falooda. To complement the spices to perfection, a special lassi bar serves a variety of traditional beverages, including creamy thandai and sour shikanji.
Event details:
What: Masala Treat Festival
When: October 25-26, 2025, 7-10.30 pm
Where: S Café, Sheraton Grand Palace Indore