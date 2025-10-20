This two-day food festival in Indore celebrates the splendour of Indian spices

Guided by the masterful hand of Executive Chef Karam Dogra, the festival menu is an extensive ode to regional Indian street food. The adventure starts at colourful chaat stalls where the guests can customise favourites like pani puri, dahi puri and aloo tikki chaat. Main courses showcase favorite regional comfort foods like rich pav bhaji, light and airy chole bhature and the crunch of masala dosa.

No Indian meal is complete without conventional sweets, and the Masala Treat Festival serves up irresistible desserts. Visitors can treat themselves to hot, syrupy jalebi with a cool rabri, soft gulab jamun, and cooling kulfi falooda. To complement the spices to perfection, a special lassi bar serves a variety of traditional beverages, including creamy thandai and sour shikanji.

Event details:

What: Masala Treat Festival

When: October 25-26, 2025, 7-10.30 pm

Where: S Café, Sheraton Grand Palace Indore