What's a 'unicorn' in the world of start ups?

As you might know, unicorns are mythical creatures. In the world of startups, it is near-impossible to come across companies which have surpassed US$1 billion and are still standing. Such startups, which are also privately owned and not listed on the share market, are called 'unicorns' in the finance world.

Startups in India are reaching $1 billion sooner than ever to become 'unicorns'

The now often-used Silicon Valley term was first published in 2013, coined by venture capitalist Aileen Lee. The mythical animal to represent the statistical rarity of such successful ventures. At the time her article got published, only 39 companies were identified as unicorns.

In India, for example, there are approximately 73 unicorns as of September 2025. As new companies join the list and valuations change, the list gets updated. Some of the most valuable unicorns include Zerodha, worth $8.2 billion, Razorpay worth $7.5 billion and Lenskart valued at $7.5 billion.