Google Cloud unveils new initiatives to empower AI startups in India

Google Cloud has announced a series of new initiatives aimed at empowering artificial intelligence (AI) startups in India to foster innovation and growth. These initiatives were revealed at the company’s ‘AI Startups Summit’ on Thursday.

The programmes and partnerships introduced at the event are designed to accelerate the development of AI startups across the country, providing early-stage founders with the tools and resources they need to build, scale, and attract customers for their solutions using Google Cloud.

"Google is committed to helping AI startups drive innovation and growth. These efforts reflect our commitment to offering critical support and resources to early-stage founders as they create and scale AI-driven businesses," said Dr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director of Research at Google DeepMind.

As part of these efforts, Google recently launched the ‘Emerging ISV Partner Springboard,’ a 12-week programme focused on accelerating AI startup growth.

Founders in the early stages will receive enhanced support through the Google for Startups Cloud Programme, which now offers $200,000 in Google Cloud credits over two years to help them build and scale their solutions. AI-first startups will get even more support, with $350,000 in credits to meet the high computational demands of advanced AI development.

In addition, Google Cloud introduced the Startup School: GenAI, a four-week immersive training programme aimed at helping startups maximize the potential of AI technology.

The company also revealed a new partnership with DeliverHealth, a leader in healthcare documentation, to revolutionize how healthcare providers document patient care. "Together, we aim to transform clinical documentation, allowing clinicians to focus more on patient care," said Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country MD at Google Cloud India.

At last month’s ‘Global Google Cloud Summit,’ Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian praised the innovation and resilience of startups using AI and cloud technologies to drive significant growth and transformation.