This New Delhi pizzeria introduces limited-edition autumn menu

New Delhi’s beloved hybrid eatery, Bomba Pizza & Taqueria, is welcoming the shift in seasons with a limited-edition Autumn Menu that fuses comfort food with autumnal flair. Known for its unique pairing of brick-fired Neapolitan pizzas and vibrant Mexican street-style tacos—with an unexpectedly stellar pasta menu—Bomba is rolling out the special offerings until November 30 at its MG Road and GK outlets.
Started by Chef Alisha Mehra and Kula Naidu, Bomba’s fall line-up is tailor-made for the crisp-air days with rich flavours and comforting, seasonal ingredients.
The new menu provides an energetic spread. The tacos category contains the smoky and soothing Pulled Jackfruit Birria Taco with burnt jalapeño salsa and avocado cream, and the spicy, tangy bite of Hot Tinga Chicken Tostada topped with charred onion and pineapple salsas. For carnivores, the Pork Al Pastor Taco provides a great seasonal balance of strong, sweet and savoury elements.
In pizzas, visitors can dig into the plant-based The Pepper Pizza, which constructs autumnal heat on a slice with king oyster mushroom, roasted peppers and a tangy mustard ricotta. Or the The Italian Sausage Pizza offers a smoky, meaty traditional with autumnal spice.
The Pasta dishes are just as appealing. The Pistachio Gramigna is a rich, nutty treat topped with toasted pistachio butter and lemon ricotta, and the Baked Rigatoni is a spicy, bold one with pork n’duja, chorizo and vodka sauce.
To complete the meal, the menu features an Italian Chopped Salad for crisp contrast and a warm Honey Crunch Toast + Apple dessert, providing fall’s sweet crunch with cinnamon apple and French vanilla ice cream. Last but not least, a Matcha Punch brings a crisp, bright seasonal drink.
This new fall menu is a sure bet for a good reason to head to Bomba and get a little seasonal comfort.