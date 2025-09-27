This New Delhi pizzeria introduces limited-edition autumn menu

New Delhi’s beloved hybrid eatery, Bomba Pizza & Taqueria, is welcoming the shift in seasons with a limited-edition Autumn Menu that fuses comfort food with autumnal flair. Known for its unique pairing of brick-fired Neapolitan pizzas and vibrant Mexican street-style tacos—with an unexpectedly stellar pasta menu—Bomba is rolling out the special offerings until November 30 at its MG Road and GK outlets.

All you need to know about Boma’s new Autumn Menu

Started by Chef Alisha Mehra and Kula Naidu, Bomba’s fall line-up is tailor-made for the crisp-air days with rich flavours and comforting, seasonal ingredients.

The new menu provides an energetic spread. The tacos category contains the smoky and soothing Pulled Jackfruit Birria Taco with burnt jalapeño salsa and avocado cream, and the spicy, tangy bite of Hot Tinga Chicken Tostada topped with charred onion and pineapple salsas. For carnivores, the Pork Al Pastor Taco provides a great seasonal balance of strong, sweet and savoury elements.