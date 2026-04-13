What are the key differences between gelatin and agar agar?

Texture

The contrast is very evident in texture. Texture of gelatin is soft and elastic that melts on the palate. It starts melting at 35°C, just like body temperature, thus creating a creamy dessert that melts on the palate, such as mousse and panna cotta. Texture of agar agar is firm and brittle, and unlike gelatin, it does not melt on the palate but cracks.

Preparation method

Moreover, their processes for preparation vary greatly. For instance, gelatin has to be bloomed first in cold water before being subjected to heat without boiling it. On the other hand, agar agar requires heating for at least five minutes before it can be utilized due to its need to undergo the process of gelation.

Temperature

Temperature is very much a factor as well. Any dessert that is prepared with gelatin needs to be kept at a cooler temperature than a room temperature environment. Otherwise, the dessert will easily melt. In contrast, agar is able to be stored at any room temperature and will not melt.

Usage

As far as their applications go, gelatin performs better in soft desserts like mousses, mirror glazes, and marshmallows. On the other hand, agar agar is more appropriate for firmer jelly preparations and dishes where clear cuts are needed.

Replacement of gelatin by agar is quite difficult to do. This is because agar is much more powerful than gelatin; about a teaspoon of agar equals a tablespoon of gelatin. The incorrect proportions may lead to either overly firm or soft desserts.