Sugar-free food: The truth behind the ‘no sugar’ label

While those who are health conscious often fall for the marketing gimmick where ‘sugar-free' is printed and bold and offered to your eyes, they often forget to read between the lines. Even if you are grabbing a sugar-free drink, the best way to determine whether you should drink it or not is to check the ingredient label at the back. What one often misses in the spur of excitement is that sugar-free doesn’t mean ‘no sugar.' It may mean using very little sugar, which is often below the standard serving amount. Moreover, even if it may not have direct sugar, it may have ingredients that act as sugar once it enters the body.

This would then make you wonder, where does the sweet flavour come from? This can be contributed to by natural sweeteners like stevia or artificial ones like sucralose, and at times sugar alcohols like sorbitol also play a part. While they may have fewer calories, in the long run, they tend to cause other health problems. Moreover, even if sugar isn’t added as an ingredient, sometimes, sugar is a natural component of the existing ingredients.