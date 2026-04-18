Did you know about these 4 traditional boiling methods followed in India?

An interesting fact about traditional boiling methods is how they are shaped by the geographic availabilities and restraints. A closer look at the methods and where they are usually followed gives one a broader understanding of how local materials contribute to the style of cooking. At an age when one has gone through basic amenities crisis and the culinary world, as a whole, is returning to adopt indigenous methods of cooking for fine-dining or experimental cuisines, here’s a look at some traditional boiling methods.

4 traditional boiling methods that should not be erased from your memory

From the green lands of the North East to the coastal cliffs, here are four sustainable and indigenous boiling methods.