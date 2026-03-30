Eating fruits needn’t be boring anymore. Check out these fun ways of making fruit skewers

Gather all your favourite seasonal fruits and see how eating them with a twist can be such a wonderful feeling.

The tiffin ready skewers: For all those parents worried sick about their children not eating fruits and what to give them for tiffin, here’s the ultimate gourmet fruit skewers. Assemble some of their favourite fruits or seasonal ones like mango, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple and keep some cookie cutters in different shapes handy. Use the cutters to cut various shapes. Take a skewer and place 3-4 different varieties of fruits per stick. Dust lightly with icing sugar and add a cherry to seal the deal. This is also ideal for house party or birthday party menus, especially where children are involved.

The smoky skewers: Having a backyard barbecue during summers isn’t uncommon. And to sometimes balance the meaty flavours many grill vegetables. Just replace the vegetables with fruits like pineapple, plums or peaches. This adds a slight sweetness to the overall flavours and balances the taste. Once the fruits are grilled, add a slice onto a skewer. You can brush them with honey or barbecue sauce or with the meat juices for extra flavouring.

The starter-skewers: Don’t know what to serve as starters during a house party? Check out this sweet –sour-savoury combo that will instantly win over every heart. Take sweet and sour fruits like pineapple, apple, plum, berries etc. while you are inserting them in the skewer, place a small piece of feta or mozzarella cheese between each fruit. And your delicious fruit combo is ready. These are also perfect to go along with wine tasting ceremonies.