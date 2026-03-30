Eating fruits needn’t be boring anymore. Check out these fun ways of making fruit skewers

Not a big fan of fruits or you are tired of having them the same way every day? Move over slices, or health jars or fruit bowls, try having them the new way. Here are five ways in which you can have your seasonal fruits on a skewer, and there’s something for every occasion.
Gather all your favourite seasonal fruits and see how eating them with a twist can be such a wonderful feeling.
The tiffin ready skewers: For all those parents worried sick about their children not eating fruits and what to give them for tiffin, here’s the ultimate gourmet fruit skewers. Assemble some of their favourite fruits or seasonal ones like mango, kiwi, strawberry, pineapple and keep some cookie cutters in different shapes handy. Use the cutters to cut various shapes. Take a skewer and place 3-4 different varieties of fruits per stick. Dust lightly with icing sugar and add a cherry to seal the deal. This is also ideal for house party or birthday party menus, especially where children are involved.
The smoky skewers: Having a backyard barbecue during summers isn’t uncommon. And to sometimes balance the meaty flavours many grill vegetables. Just replace the vegetables with fruits like pineapple, plums or peaches. This adds a slight sweetness to the overall flavours and balances the taste. Once the fruits are grilled, add a slice onto a skewer. You can brush them with honey or barbecue sauce or with the meat juices for extra flavouring.
The starter-skewers: Don’t know what to serve as starters during a house party? Check out this sweet –sour-savoury combo that will instantly win over every heart. Take sweet and sour fruits like pineapple, apple, plum, berries etc. while you are inserting them in the skewer, place a small piece of feta or mozzarella cheese between each fruit. And your delicious fruit combo is ready. These are also perfect to go along with wine tasting ceremonies.
The themed-skewers: Going colourful or celebrating pride with all joy, keep a rainbow skewer on the menu. Keep the vibgyor colours and choose fruits like blueberry, kiwi, pineapple, orange, strawberry and more. Cut them into piece and make each skewer rainbow-themed.
The dessert –skewer: This is the one skewer that would literally melt hearts of the young and the old. Take fruit slices – a few or even one per skewer- and dip them in melted dark/ milk/ white chocolate. You can add some roasted marshmallows or add some sprinkles / chocolate chips on top to finish it off.
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