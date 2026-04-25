How can you make chef Naman Gulati's viral biryani butter at home?

Then he adds the fragrant mixture to a soft butter/margarine, adds biryani masala, plus rose water, to create a delicious spread. The chef describes this mixture as having a spicy, aromatic, and irresistible quality, thereby having people wanting to try it on their parathas, chicken rolls, or with some toast. The whole thing went viral very fast because people on social media were quick to latch onto the concept of biryani butter.

The comment box is filled curiousity, reactions, and even some interesting suggestions. One person said, "Take your onions out a shade prior as the carry over would darken and may even bitter it. Warm the milk for saffron blooming, toast the saffron, grind it with a mortar and pestle till fine and just add it to the warm milk." Another person said, “ My children are going to love it. Thank you 🙌” Another Instagram user asked, “May I know the shelf life if kept in the refrigerator?”

Foodies have applauded the innovative concept of the recipe because of the way it presents the flavours of biryani in an entirely unconventional manner.