How can you make chef Naman Gulati's viral biryani butter at home?

The viral biryani butter is the newest food trend to become popular on social media, all thanks to chef Naman Gulati. Biryani has always been a popular dish thanks to its Mughal heritage, and high flavourr quotient, but now the flavours of a biryani are being infused into a type of spreadable ‘butter’. The video clip shows how ingredients like onions, saffron and mint have now become part of this unique culinary creation.
The video starts with chef Naman Gulati chopping onions and deep frying them to make birista, which is a crispy golden garnishing ingredient that is widely used in various recipes of biryani. Afterward, he fries garlic in the same frying pan, developing aromatic layers that will help him in conducting his experiment. Saffron strands are soaked in milk and crushed gently to extract the fragrance and then blended with birista, fried garlic, mint leaves, and other spices to form a fragrant paste, which will act as the spice blend of the biryani butter.
Then he adds the fragrant mixture to a soft butter/margarine, adds biryani masala, plus rose water, to create a delicious spread. The chef describes this mixture as having a spicy, aromatic, and irresistible quality, thereby having people wanting to try it on their parathas, chicken rolls, or with some toast. The whole thing went viral very fast because people on social media were quick to latch onto the concept of biryani butter.
The comment box is filled curiousity, reactions, and even some interesting suggestions. One person said, "Take your onions out a shade prior as the carry over would darken and may even bitter it. Warm the milk for saffron blooming, toast the saffron, grind it with a mortar and pestle till fine and just add it to the warm milk." Another person said, “ My children are going to love it. Thank you 🙌” Another Instagram user asked, “May I know the shelf life if kept in the refrigerator?”
Foodies have applauded the innovative concept of the recipe because of the way it presents the flavours of biryani in an entirely unconventional manner.