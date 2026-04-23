How to make the viral watermelon coffee that's breaking the internet?

The social media responses show that there are elements of curiosity and surprise associated with the beverage. Many people note that although the drink tastes weird when you first try it, it becomes very refreshing once you get past the initial flavour. The two components seem to be unexpectedly complementary, as the sugars of the fruit counteract the bitter taste of coffee.

Another beverage attracting attention along with it is cloud coffee which is a kind of iced Americano using coconut water instead of ordinary water and served with non-dairy milk. However, cloud coffee stresses more on hydration while watermelon coffee concentrates on fruitiness and coffee strength.

The viral success demonstrates that even the most unexpected pairing can rapidly evolve into a favourite for the season during extremely hot temperatures. It emphasizes the rising trend of combining beverages made from fruits with the world of coffee, particularly when temperatures are extremely high in summer.