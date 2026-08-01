4 food scandals that permanently changed global law

A fact that many may not know, most modern food safety laws weren't created out of proactive planning, they were rather written in response to public health disasters.
Here are four major food scandals that exposed severe regulatory blind spots and fundamentally changed how food is monitored and governed worldwide.
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, food processors routinely added toxic preservatives like formaldehyde, borax, and copper sulfate to mask rotting food. Upton Sinclair’s 1906 novel The Jungle detailed appalling, unsanitary conditions in Chicago’s meatpacking plants, including diseased livestock being processed alongside healthy animals and putrid meat being chemical-treated for sale.
The law: Signed by President Theodore Roosevelt, the US Pure Food and Drug Act & Meat Inspection Act (1906) laws created mandatory federal inspections for slaughterhouses and prohibited the interstate transport of adulterated or misbranded food and drugs.
Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE), aka "Mad Cow Disease," emerged in the UK after cattle were fed meat-and-bone meal (MBM) containing infected brain and spinal tissue. In 1996, scientists confirmed that eating BSE-infected beef caused a fatal human brain disorder, variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD).
The law: Governments globally banned the practice of feeding ruminant protein back to ruminants (cows, sheep, goats), effectively closing the transmission loop.
The European Union established the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in 2002 and enacted strict passport/tagging systems for livestock to trace any animal product from origin to retail shelves. Also, international trade protocols under Codex Alimentarius were updated to mandate strict import bans and safety certifications during animal disease outbreaks.
In 1993, undercooked hamburger patties served at Jack in the Box fast-food restaurants in the Pacific Northwest infected over 700 people with E. coli O157:H7, leaving four children dead and dozens with permanent kidney damage. Prior to this outbreak, regulatory agencies treated E. coli as an expected contaminant rather than an intolerable pathogen in raw meat.
The law: The USDA officially declared E. coli O157:H7 an adulterant in raw ground beef, making it illegal to sell contaminated meat. The outbreak accelerated the mandatory implementation of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) systems in meat processing facilities nationwide, requiring continuous monitoring and testing instead of relying purely on visual inspection. Standard cooking temperatures for commercial ground meat were also legally raised from 140°F (60°C) to 155°F (68°C).
To artificially boost the reported protein content during quality testing, local milk suppliers in China diluted fresh milk with water and added melamine: an industrial chemical used in plastics and fertilizers. The contaminated infant formula affected nearly 300,000 infants, causing kidney stones and kidney failure in thousands and leading to at least six infant deaths.
The law: The WHO and FAO established explicit maximum residue limits (MRLs) for melamine in food and infant formula (1 mg/kg for infant formula; 2.5 mg/kg for other food). China passed a revamped Food Safety Law in 2009, establishing national testing standards, strict punishment for corporate fraud, and a centralized food monitoring authority.