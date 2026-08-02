How Mysore Pak was accidentally invented inside the Mysore Palace

The origin of the Mysore Pak is traced to the Amba Vilas Palace in Mysuru. According to popular stories, in the year 1935, Chef Kaksura Madappa invented the dessert while serving dinner for King Maharaja Krishnaraja Wodeyar. Having run out of dessert options, Kaksura mixed ghee, gram flour, and sugar together to come up with a new dessert. The King enjoyed the melting texture of the dessert and gave it the name 'Mysore Paka.' Here, 'Paka' means sweet syrup in the local language.
According to legend, the royal kitchen was filled with cooks who were preparing dinner for the royal family members. Everything was cooked, except for the desserts. Chef Kaksura Madappa wanted to make a special dish and give it to the Maharaja to amaze him. The cook mixed ghee, gram flour, and sugar in a pan, and it turned out to be very gooey and delicious.
So impressed did the Maharaja become when he tasted it that he immediately asked Kaksura the name of the dish. Since the cook had not yet named his dish, he promptly gave it the name 'Mysore Paka.' The name later changed to 'Mysore Pak.'
This sweet soon became associated with the royal family. As per one version of this popular tale, it was the Maharaja who asked the chef to start a sweet shop outside the royal palace so that people could consume the dessert. Another version claims that Kaksura Madappa himself had started the shop. It is believed that the present-day Guru Sweet Mart on Sayyaji Rao Road, which is operated by the descendants of Madappa, owes its origin to this legacy.
The store has been a favourite among people for almost 85 years now. It is run by 3 brothers, namely Natraj, Kumar, and Shivanand, who still follow the recipe of their ancestors. The store caters to more than 1,000 customers daily, of which 40% come from other cities outside Mysuru.
The longevity of the sweet is because of its simplicity and longevity in terms of storage. It can last up to several weeks when kept in a sealed container, making it very popular during festivals.