How Mysore Pak was accidentally invented inside the Mysore Palace

The origin of the Mysore Pak is traced to the Amba Vilas Palace in Mysuru. According to popular stories, in the year 1935, Chef Kaksura Madappa invented the dessert while serving dinner for King Maharaja Krishnaraja Wodeyar. Having run out of dessert options, Kaksura mixed ghee, gram flour, and sugar together to come up with a new dessert. The King enjoyed the melting texture of the dessert and gave it the name 'Mysore Paka.' Here, 'Paka' means sweet syrup in the local language.

Mysore Pak's royal journey from palace kitchens to sweet shops

According to legend, the royal kitchen was filled with cooks who were preparing dinner for the royal family members. Everything was cooked, except for the desserts. Chef Kaksura Madappa wanted to make a special dish and give it to the Maharaja to amaze him. The cook mixed ghee, gram flour, and sugar in a pan, and it turned out to be very gooey and delicious.