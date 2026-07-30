What is Tzatziki: the Greek counterpart to Indian raita?

Be it summer or winter, do you sit down for a comfort meal and find a bowl of sweet and sour raita by your side? This basic 2-3 ingredient yogurt dish is a constant when it comes to eating a healthy meal. Not only does it taste flavourful and is easy to make, but also very gut-friendly and cools the body during scorching heat. But do you know that it has a Greek cousin called Tzatziki?
What is Tzatziki?
While this Greek accompaniment which resembles the Indian raita may seem very similar to it, there are some basic differences between the two. No records however, exist of one influencing the other. However, ancient Indian scriptures and texts mention the dadhi/ dahi or the curd as an important part of diet. In fact, medieval culinary traditions also use yogurt in many of the dishes. While not exactly the same nomenclature, but raita-like dishes have been described in Indian texts for a long time. Keeping this in mind one may conclude that the Tzatziki is a later development which occurred due to the spread of dairy along trade roots and migration around the Greek and Ottoman empires.
How to make Tzatziki?
Tzatziki is a popular side dip found in the Middle East and Mediterranean region, which is a whip of fresh yogurt with cucumber, garlic, olive oil, and chopped dill. This dish can easily be prepared at home with kitchen ingredients and can become the lifeline of a charcuterie board during parties. Its versatility allows it to be paired with items like pita breads, roasted vegetables, grilled meat and more. An Indian raita on the other hand, is more accommodating with a variety of vegetables and fruits like carrot, onion, cucumber, pomegranate, pineapple and more, that enhance the flavour.
Tzatziki vs raita: Similarities and differences
While the two may appear similar, there are differences between the two in the ingredients used and culinary methods of cooking. The former always uses thick strained yogurt because its texture is steady and stiff while the latter uses any yogurt, as its texture differs from stiff to mildly runny. Cucumber and garlic are mandatory ingredients in a Tzatziki. In raita, cucumber is usually added, but other varieties like pineapple raita without cucumber also exist. Moreover, garlic is never used. Olive oil is an essential ingredient of the Greek side while oil is never used in Indian raita. Further, tzatziki is seasoned with lemon, garlic and herbs, lending it a tangy and savoury flavour. But raita uses vegetables, fruits and Indian spices making it a balance of sweet-savoury and spicy in every bite.