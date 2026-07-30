What is Tzatziki: the Greek counterpart to Indian raita?

How to make Tzatziki?

Tzatziki is a popular side dip found in the Middle East and Mediterranean region, which is a whip of fresh yogurt with cucumber, garlic, olive oil, and chopped dill. This dish can easily be prepared at home with kitchen ingredients and can become the lifeline of a charcuterie board during parties. Its versatility allows it to be paired with items like pita breads, roasted vegetables, grilled meat and more. An Indian raita on the other hand, is more accommodating with a variety of vegetables and fruits like carrot, onion, cucumber, pomegranate, pineapple and more, that enhance the flavour.

Tzatziki vs raita: Similarities and differences

While the two may appear similar, there are differences between the two in the ingredients used and culinary methods of cooking. The former always uses thick strained yogurt because its texture is steady and stiff while the latter uses any yogurt, as its texture differs from stiff to mildly runny. Cucumber and garlic are mandatory ingredients in a Tzatziki. In raita, cucumber is usually added, but other varieties like pineapple raita without cucumber also exist. Moreover, garlic is never used. Olive oil is an essential ingredient of the Greek side while oil is never used in Indian raita. Further, tzatziki is seasoned with lemon, garlic and herbs, lending it a tangy and savoury flavour. But raita uses vegetables, fruits and Indian spices making it a balance of sweet-savoury and spicy in every bite.