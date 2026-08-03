Indian street food in London: Why is everyone queuing for chaat?

The brand already had run a production facility in Southall supplying packaged sweets to Britain and Europe since 2018. But a sit-down, street-food-style restaurant in the heart of the West End was something new.

This is the question that’s been quietly running underneath all the viral videos: is this a diaspora phenomenon, or has the brand genuinely crossed over to British regulars?

The honest answer, going by the footage and the commentary around it, is: mostly the former, with the latter creeping in. Most of the viral clips and captions frame the opening explicitly as a diaspora event — memes about "every Indian's weekend plan," jokes about it being the new pilgrimage site for London's Desi community, and a flood of comments from British Indians reminiscing about the brand's outlets back home in Delhi, Nagpur or Mumbai.