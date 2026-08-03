Melody drops tiramisu candies inspired by the Modi-Meloni friendship; the internet approves

Friendship Day just went by and not only did the common people celebrate their friends, a popularIndian brand celebrated it by introducing a new flavour in order to commemorate the Indo-Italian friendship through the great bond shared by their Prime Ministers Modi and Giorgia Meloni. The two leaders have often been seen making appearances in each other’s social media. In fact, on his official State visit to Rome, PM Modi gave Meloni a pack of Melody sweets which broke the internet. Now, Melody has picked up the hint and dropped a new flavour – tiramisu- in order to further honour this incredible friendship.

What do netizens say about the new flavour and friendship?

For decades an average Indian has grown up eating Melody candies in its chocolate flavour. In fact their tagline, Melody itni chocolatey kyun hai? became an instant hit for generations. Now the same brand has taken a step further and introduced a brand new limited edition flavour – tiramisu which is available exclusively on Blinkit. The tiramisu flavour is a direct reference to the very popular Italian dessert and it also fits the chocolate-filling concept of the candies. Moreover, with culinary exchanges across the world tiramisu has become one of the most sought after flavours in India too. Thus, it was almost a win-win situation for the brand.