Why Parsis don't eat Dhansak on special occasions

Dhansak is a well-known Parsi delicacy, which is made up of meat, lentils, vegetables, and various spices, served along with brown rice and kachumber. Despite being one of the staple dishes in a Parsi household, it is never served during any wedding ceremonies, Navjotes, festivities, or any happy moments.

Dhansak: Why it stays away from festive tables

Dhansak is not eaten during joyful times because the dish is linked with the last days of mourning following the passing away of a family member within the Parsi community. In accordance with custom, members of the family do not eat meat in the first three days following the loss of their beloved.