Why Parsis don't eat Dhansak on special occasions

Dhansak is a well-known Parsi delicacy, which is made up of meat, lentils, vegetables, and various spices, served along with brown rice and kachumber. Despite being one of the staple dishes in a Parsi household, it is never served during any wedding ceremonies, Navjotes, festivities, or any happy moments.
Dhansak is not eaten during joyful times because the dish is linked with the last days of mourning following the passing away of a family member within the Parsi community. In accordance with custom, members of the family do not eat meat in the first three days following the loss of their beloved.
On the fourth day, which marks the end of the restrictions associated with the mourning period, family members will have a special meal prepared with mutton and lentils. This is the beginning of normalcy and represents the conclusion of the soul’s affairs on earth. It is not considered a time for rejoicing but rather an occasion of remembering and accepting things.
Still, this connection has not made it any less popular. On a regular Sunday, Dhansak becomes an extremely popular family dish for many Parsi families. Whenever families prefer having the same flavour combination on festive occasions, they will have Pulao-Dar instead. This food preparation entails cooking the meat in rice and not with lentils, which means that families can have their festive foods without the name associated with mourning.
Dhansak is cooked using mutton that is simmered with a blend of lentils including toor, masoor and moong lentils as well as pumpkin, brinjal, fenugreek leaves and tomatoes. The mutton and lentils are allowed to cook thoroughly before being mixed with vegetables to form a smooth paste.
The freshly ground masala of spices, garlic, ginger, and onion is then added and simmered till all the flavours blend well. The dish can be served with caramelized brown rice prepared with a number of aromatic spices, along with the fresh kachumber made with onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and green chillies.
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