Pineapple Pizza: The origin of Pizza's ultimate debate

Even before the question shifts to pineapple pizza, it is important to go down the memory lane to uncover the origins of pizza, its toppings, the advent of non-traditional toppings and modern experimentation and its acceptance in the cultural world. While everyone is aware of the fact that pizza originated in Italy, digging deeper, it was baked by a Naples-based baker Raffaele Esposito. A traditional pizza only had the bread, tomato sauce base, basil leaves and lots of mozzarella cheese. This was called Margherita Pizza and still finds its place in modern day menu. What started as a tribute to Queen Margherita of Savoy, became a world favourite classic dish for all occasions.

Once the concept of topping bread and baking it gained popularity, people started experimenting with toppings and added mushrooms, meats, shrimps, fish and more. Also, remember by the 20th century, Pizza was no longer produced only in the Italian boundary. Pizza-chefs travelled far and wide and with them took the secret of making this delicious bread dish. And as is the norm, when you settle in a local place, you adapt to the fresh produce of that place or go as per the culinary trends of that community.