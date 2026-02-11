4 innovative ways of using ice cube trays beyond freezing ice

Open the deep fridge and the ice cube tray is a fixed item that greets you. While during summers they are your best friend, at other times, you may wonder if they are occupying too much space in the shelf. Keeping this in mind, people have started using ice cubes trays in more than one way. Today, it is no longer just used for freezing ice but for freezing other ingredients, broths, stocks etc. Today, we go a step ahead and outline four innovative ways in which you can use the tray for your own benefit.
Contrary to popular believe that ice cube tray have to be used for freezing only, there are actually ways of using it without having to freeze anything in it.
Grow your kitchen garden: You don’t always need a land space to make your own kitchen garden. Sometimes, an old, discarded or slightly broken ice cubes tray will also do the trick. Fill the tray with fresh soil and plant saplings or seeds of basic herbs that are used everyday in the kitchen. All you need now is good sunlight and nice bursts of hydration and your kitchen garden will grow in front of your eyes.
Gooey chocolates: If you love to bake with chocolates and make chocolate lava items quite frequently, then do away with making the chocolate centre every time. Get molten chocolate compound and freeze them in small bits using an ice cubes tray. Take them out and use them as filling whenever you have to make a baked item with gooey chocolate centre.
Pre-mixed Smoothies: If you are always on the go and yet want to maintain a healthy and nutritious lifestyle, then having a glass of smoothie early morning helps providing the body its required nutrients. You can actually freeze the ingredients week-wise in the tray, so that when time comes, just throw in the cubes inside the grinder and your fresh smoothie is ready within minutes. This also works if you are preparing juices or smoothies for a large batch.
Managing kitchen accidents: Suppose you come face to face with a freak accident in the kitchen where a bottle of sauce, oil or curry breaks. If the component is in a retrievable state only then place them in ice cubes to freeze and use it later. However, be careful if you happen to have broken a glass bottle. It is then recommended to let go of the item altogether.
