4 innovative ways of using ice cube trays beyond freezing ice

Contrary to popular believe that ice cube tray have to be used for freezing only, there are actually ways of using it without having to freeze anything in it.

Grow your kitchen garden: You don’t always need a land space to make your own kitchen garden. Sometimes, an old, discarded or slightly broken ice cubes tray will also do the trick. Fill the tray with fresh soil and plant saplings or seeds of basic herbs that are used everyday in the kitchen. All you need now is good sunlight and nice bursts of hydration and your kitchen garden will grow in front of your eyes.

Gooey chocolates: If you love to bake with chocolates and make chocolate lava items quite frequently, then do away with making the chocolate centre every time. Get molten chocolate compound and freeze them in small bits using an ice cubes tray. Take them out and use them as filling whenever you have to make a baked item with gooey chocolate centre.