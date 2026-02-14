What is Khausa, the Gujarati version of Khow Suey served at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding?

After India’s partition in 1947 and Burma’s independence in 1948 and many South Asian people moved back to Western India. The Memons returned bringing with them their trading connections and food memories. Among them was the coconut noodle soup that later evolved into the Gujarati version of Khow Suey.

Khow Suey is an original Burmese dish made with egg noodles and cooked in a coconut curry sauce with chicken or meat. The dish accompanies with onions, eggs, lime, chilies, and herbs. The dish was modified as it entered Gujarat and became less watery and the base sauce became thicker. Other ingredients were added such as gram flour and yogurt for creaminess and papdi for the crunch. In addition, peanuts and spicy chutneys gave Khausa its signature heat and tang.

People in Surat love eating Khausa for breakfast or as a snack. They are typically served as a vegetarian dish. But you can also find people eating it with minced mutton or chicken. The price of Khausa is as low as Rs 20. There are many ways to make the Gujarati version of Khow Suey. Some add a lot of tomato sauce, while others add a lot of coconut sauce, and some vendors dial up the yoghurt for extra creaminess.