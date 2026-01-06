The world’s most expensive Bluefin tuna just got sold for $3.2 million, and it's perfect for sushi

Kiyora shared with the media that he would not have mind paying lesser than he did, but the bids kept coming one after the other. "The price shot up before you knew it...It’s in part for good luck. But when I see a good-looking tuna, I cannot resist…I haven’t sampled it yet, but it’s got to be delicious".

This particular tuna, also known as the Oma tuna is known for being the most expensive, with a price of 2.1 million yen per kilogram ($13,360 per kilogram). Due to its superb quality and superior taste, this fish draws in the highest biddings than all types of tuna sold at the Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo. The price further shoots up during the special New Year auction.

The auction this year, per usual, began at the crack of dawn with the sound of a bell. All the tuna fish up for auction laid out so that bidders could judge the quality for themselves, examining every minute detail. This particular bluefin Oma tuna was fished in northern Japan, known for the best quality tuna that is produced in the country.

While this tuna is used in a variety of dishes, it is specifically sourced for sushi and sashimi. The texture, flavour and meat-fat ratio in the bluefin tuna makes it perfect for sushi and sashimi. Due to its popularity, it even suffered from overfishing, leading to a dearth in quantity. However, the issue has been addressed and the population almost replenished.