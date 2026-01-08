In praise of fuss-free dining

That sense of being allowed to exist carried over a few days later at Perch at Sundar Nursery. The Humayun’s Tomb Museum area has become a gentle hive of alfresco cafés, all winter sun and green views, even as the air quality remains its usual contradiction. I claimed a corner table beside an old banyan tree, ordered a strong coffee and a caramelised onion and cheese sandwich that tasted like comfort, and opened my book.

Around me were people of all ages, quietly coexisting. A sweet indie dog wandered over, wagged his tail, and decided to sit beside me. We kept each other company. No one rushed me. No one explained the sandwich. The place simply let me be.

When I asked Khandelwal how she sees Delhi’s dining scene evolving, especially given her own shift from Fig and Maple to Trouble Trouble, she reflected, “Delhi is at a fascinating crossroads. There is a surge of capital-driven, visually polished restaurants, but alongside that there is a growing hunger for personality and point of view. Diners are more informed, more curious, and less impressed by surface-level novelty. The next phase will favour places with a clear voice. Sustainability, restraint, and originality will stop being buzzwords and start becoming expectations. The city feels ready for that shift.”