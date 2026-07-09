Why the FDA shut down Mumbai's iconic K Rustom Ice Cream

Foodies, especially those in Mumbai, woke up with shocking news on Thursday: The iconic ice cream parlour near Churchgate Railway Station, K Ruston, is shut! The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licence of the legendary ice cream parlour, which was going viral on Instagram for the longest time, for allegedly violating hygiene and food safety norms, including storing expired artificial flavouring agents, officials said.

Why did the Maharashtra FDA suspend K Rustom's licence?

During a surprise inspection at the popular outlet recently, the FDA reported severe sanitation lapses, including the presence of live rats and flies on the premises, said the regulatory authority in a statement on Wednesday.

"The licence (of Rustom ice cream parlour) has been suspended under the Food Safety and Standards Act after serious hygiene deficiencies and regulatory violations were detected during an inspection. The establishment has also been directed to remain closed until the reports of the food samples are received," according to the FDA statement.