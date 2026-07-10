Move over Rustom K: 10 iconic ice cream parlours across India that you must visit

From Mumbai’s century-old hand-churned sancha ice cream to Bengaluru's legendary Death by Chocolate, explore the historic parlours and signature frozen treats you need to try
Move over Rustom K, these iconic ice cream stores are also worth a visit
Move over Rustom K, these iconic ice cream stores are also worth a visitPexels

India's ice cream landscape is a beautiful mix of decades-old vintage parlours, legendary family-run operations, and pioneering regional brands that became national obsessions. But not just Rustom K in Mumbai, here are a few more iconic ice cream institutions across the country, celebrated for their unique history, nostalgic charm, and signature offerings.

Taj Icecream, Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai: Since 1887

Taj Icecream was established in 1887
Taj Icecream, Mumbai

Established in 1887, this tiny legendary spot has been serving hand-churned, slow-processed sancha ice cream for well over a century. They use full-cream milk, sugar, and purely fresh seasonal fruits (mango, custard apple, and sapodilla/sapota are legendary) without any artificial preservatives.

Apsara Ice Creams, Walkeshwar, Mumbai: Since 1971

Apsara Ice creams was established in 1971
Apsara Ice creams, Mumbai

Starting as a single outlet inittially, Apsara won over generations with its meticulous hand-churned style. Their signature Guava Glory ice cream (served with a sprinkle of chili powder) remains a cult favourite.

Corner House, multiple locations, Bengaluru: Since 1982

Corner House as established in 1982
Corner House, Bengaluru

Corner House has single-handedly defined the city’s dessert culture with its legendary ‘Death by Chocolate’ (DBC) sundae: A massive, messy, and glorious sundae boasting layers of cake, ice cream, chocolate sauce and peanuts.

Lakeview Milkbar, MG Road, Bengaluru: Since 1930

Lakeview Milkbar was established in 1930
Lakeview Milkbar, Bengaluru

This brand was started by an Englishman named James Meadow Charles and later handed over to Indian ownership at Independence. Known for its old-school charm, classic wooden booths, and vintage sundaes, a late-night car-side service here is a timeless tradition.

Nirula’s, multiple outlets, New Delhi: Since 1977

Nirula's was established in 1977
Nirula's, New Delhi

For anyone who grew up in Delhi in the 80s or 90s, Nirula’s is synonymous with childhood celebration. As one of India's oldest fast-food and dessert chains, its Hot Chocolate Fudge (HCF) remains an undefeated, generational comfort food.

Giani’s, multiple outlets, Old Delhi: Since 1956 

Giani's was established in 1956
Giani's, Old Delhi

Starting in 1956 in the heart of Chandni Chowk, Giani’s gained fame for its incredibly rich, decadent Rabri Falooda. Over the decades, it evolved into an expansive ice cream empire known for rich, traditional flavours.

Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi Wale, Chawri Bazaar, Old Delhi: Since 1906

Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi Wale was established in 1906
Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi Wale, Old Delhi

While technically kulfi rather than standard ice cream, no legacy frozen-treat list in India is complete without them. They are legendary for their innovative, natural fruit-stuffed kulfis (where the fruit pulp is emptied out, frozen into kulfi inside the fruit whole, and then sliced).

Famous Ice Cream, Moazzam Jahi Market, Hyderabad: Since 1951

Famous Ice Cream was established in 1951
Famous Ice Cream in Hyderabad

Named after Prince Moazzam Jah (the son of the last Nizam of Hyderabad), this heritage spot sits inside a historic stone market. It specialises in traditional, additive-free, hand-churned pot-ice cream featuring seasonal fresh fruits like custard apple (sitaphal), mango and melon.

Sujata Mastani, multiple locations, Pune: Since 1968

Sujata Mastani was established in 1968
Sujata Mastani, Pune

Established in 1968, this beloved institution created a distinct dessert category in Maharashtra: the Mastani. Named after its stunning presentation, it consists of a thick, luscious milkshake topped with a generous, heavy scoop of same-favoured ice cream, whipped cream, and dry fruits. The Mango Mastani here is legendary.

Ideal Ice Cream, Hampankatta, Mangaluru: Since 1975

Ideal Ice Cream was established in 1975
Ideal Ice Cream, Mangaluru

Launched by S. Prabhakar Kamath, Ideal Ice Cream turned Mangaluru into a major dessert hub. They are globally renowned for creating the "Gadbad" ice cream—a tall glass packed with layers of different flavoured ice creams, jelly, dry fruits, fresh fruits, and syrups. The name translates to "in a hurry/chaos," reflecting how it was originally put together, but it has since become a perfectly structured coastal classic.

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Move over Rustom K, these iconic ice cream stores are also worth a visit
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iconic ice cream parlours in India