Move over Rustom K: 10 iconic ice cream parlours across India that you must visit

India's ice cream landscape is a beautiful mix of decades-old vintage parlours, legendary family-run operations, and pioneering regional brands that became national obsessions. But not just Rustom K in Mumbai, here are a few more iconic ice cream institutions across the country, celebrated for their unique history, nostalgic charm, and signature offerings.
Established in 1887, this tiny legendary spot has been serving hand-churned, slow-processed sancha ice cream for well over a century. They use full-cream milk, sugar, and purely fresh seasonal fruits (mango, custard apple, and sapodilla/sapota are legendary) without any artificial preservatives.
Starting as a single outlet inittially, Apsara won over generations with its meticulous hand-churned style. Their signature Guava Glory ice cream (served with a sprinkle of chili powder) remains a cult favourite.
Corner House has single-handedly defined the city’s dessert culture with its legendary ‘Death by Chocolate’ (DBC) sundae: A massive, messy, and glorious sundae boasting layers of cake, ice cream, chocolate sauce and peanuts.
This brand was started by an Englishman named James Meadow Charles and later handed over to Indian ownership at Independence. Known for its old-school charm, classic wooden booths, and vintage sundaes, a late-night car-side service here is a timeless tradition.
For anyone who grew up in Delhi in the 80s or 90s, Nirula’s is synonymous with childhood celebration. As one of India's oldest fast-food and dessert chains, its Hot Chocolate Fudge (HCF) remains an undefeated, generational comfort food.
Starting in 1956 in the heart of Chandni Chowk, Giani’s gained fame for its incredibly rich, decadent Rabri Falooda. Over the decades, it evolved into an expansive ice cream empire known for rich, traditional flavours.
While technically kulfi rather than standard ice cream, no legacy frozen-treat list in India is complete without them. They are legendary for their innovative, natural fruit-stuffed kulfis (where the fruit pulp is emptied out, frozen into kulfi inside the fruit whole, and then sliced).
Named after Prince Moazzam Jah (the son of the last Nizam of Hyderabad), this heritage spot sits inside a historic stone market. It specialises in traditional, additive-free, hand-churned pot-ice cream featuring seasonal fresh fruits like custard apple (sitaphal), mango and melon.
Established in 1968, this beloved institution created a distinct dessert category in Maharashtra: the Mastani. Named after its stunning presentation, it consists of a thick, luscious milkshake topped with a generous, heavy scoop of same-favoured ice cream, whipped cream, and dry fruits. The Mango Mastani here is legendary.
Launched by S. Prabhakar Kamath, Ideal Ice Cream turned Mangaluru into a major dessert hub. They are globally renowned for creating the "Gadbad" ice cream—a tall glass packed with layers of different flavoured ice creams, jelly, dry fruits, fresh fruits, and syrups. The name translates to "in a hurry/chaos," reflecting how it was originally put together, but it has since become a perfectly structured coastal classic.