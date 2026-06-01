Thought Caesar Salad was from Rome, until Mexico came into the picture

The Caesar salad history will take you back to the 1920s in a place called Tijuana in Mexico. The society was grappled by the Prohibition Era. Around that time, Italian restaurateur Caesar Cardini used to operate a few well-known restaurants in Mexico. According to the most accepted Caesar salad origin story, Cardini improvised an already existing dish on the menu and modified it with the low supplies that were available in the kitchen.

Back in the days, the salad wasn’t even considered as a full meal. It used to be a table side accompanying other dishes. Made with lettuce, olive oil, egg, Worcestershire sauce, parmesan cheese, lemon juice and croutons, it was just the right amount of savoury, tangy and crunchy side dish that everyone wanted. Recent modifications include the addition of grilled chicken as well.