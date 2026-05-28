Pretzel trivia: Were they created by Catholic monks?

By the time the Middle Ages started pretzels were a popular dish, appearing in manuscripts and nearly most festivals across Europe. From Italy, France, Germany to other parts, celebrated Christmas, Lent, Easter and other occasions cheerfully. And what were constant were the pretzels. Today, pretzels have evolved to become a favourite snack in most eateries, cafes and on-the-go snack stores. From the classic salty ones, we now have flavour dipped pretzels, chocolate pretzels topped with nuts and more. These just show how much the food has evolved. While people love to munch on these when in Europe to get a feel of the ‘authentic’ snack, it has inevitably travelled all across the globe and a supermarket near your house also stocks them.

Thus, from the church walls to the supermarkets, pretzels really had a fabulous journey. Next time you pick one up, remember that the pretzels have actually seen the world change more than you!