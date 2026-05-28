Pretzel trivia: Were they created by Catholic monks?

Having a house party and curating a charcuterie board, pretzels may find a way on it. Getting late for work and have to grab something on-the-go? Maybe check out the pretzels stall near your office. Planning a snack date or treat? Pretzels always make the cut. Pretzels, freshly baked, aromatic, tiny or large in shape, flavoured or unflavoured, are always a go –to. But do you know how they originated? While modern inventions and experimentations can certainly not be disregarded, the actual origin of pretzels dates back to 610 CE in Italy or France. While the area cannot be truly pinpointed, we can safely say in Europe, at large.
As the theory goes, basic pretzels were made in the churches for two primary reasons. First, their simple constitution including flour, water and salt fit the bill for the fasting days. In the absence of dairy products or eggs, they were perfect for consumption during Lent. Second, if you look closely at the design of a pretzel, you would find twists and turns. They were made to resemble children / young lads with folded hands, set in deep prayer. In fact, they were given these pretzels as a reward for having learnt their lessons well.
Moreover, while one is still unsure of the exact meaning of the name, it is commonly understood that pretzels is named after the Latin word pretiola which means ‘little rewards’.
By the time the Middle Ages started pretzels were a popular dish, appearing in manuscripts and nearly most festivals across Europe. From Italy, France, Germany to other parts, celebrated Christmas, Lent, Easter and other occasions cheerfully. And what were constant were the pretzels. Today, pretzels have evolved to become a favourite snack in most eateries, cafes and on-the-go snack stores. From the classic salty ones, we now have flavour dipped pretzels, chocolate pretzels topped with nuts and more. These just show how much the food has evolved. While people love to munch on these when in Europe to get a feel of the ‘authentic’ snack, it has inevitably travelled all across the globe and a supermarket near your house also stocks them.
Thus, from the church walls to the supermarkets, pretzels really had a fabulous journey. Next time you pick one up, remember that the pretzels have actually seen the world change more than you!