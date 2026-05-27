From QUAD talks to gulab jamun bliss: Toshimitsu Motegi's new video goes viral on social media

Who would have thought that diplomacy can come with desserts on the menu? Foreign Minister of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi, turned his trip to New Delhi as part of his official QUAD visit into an occasion for culinary pleasures as he tasted South Indian filter coffee and Gulab Jamun before returning to Japan. Toshimitsu Motegi posted a video on X after attending the QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting. It included some glimpses into how much the foreign minister enjoyed the culinary delights of India.
The QUAD Foreign Ministers' Meeting was held at New Delhi where the foreign ministers of India, Japan, United States of America, and Australia had gathered for deliberations regarding cooperation and security in the region. Once Toshimitsu Motegi had completed all the official talks, he turned his focus away from the politics of it all to a more cultural aspect. In an X post, he uploaded a video where he showed how much fun he had tasting Indian coffee and desserts.
Toshimitsu Motegi also concentrated on South Indian filter coffee, which tends to be overlooked in the discussion about coffee versus chai on an international level. He stated that coffee is widely produced in India, particularly in the south of the country. He pointed out that it was powerful but also roasted, though smoothed out by the addition of milk and sugar.
The Gulab Jamun, which is an Indian dish served with syrup, turned out to be the main focus of the video. According to Toshimitsu Motegi, this dessert resembles a doughnut but also goes by another name known as ‘the sweetest dessert in the world.’ Tasting it, he found it extremely delicious; going as far as saying it was incredibly delicious’ and ‘truly fantastic.’
The responses came fast and furious online, with many saying it was yet another reminder of the soft power in Indian cuisine. There were jokes about food making more of an impact than diplomacy.