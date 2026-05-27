From QUAD talks to gulab jamun bliss: Toshimitsu Motegi's new video goes viral on social media

Toshimitsu Motegi also concentrated on South Indian filter coffee, which tends to be overlooked in the discussion about coffee versus chai on an international level. He stated that coffee is widely produced in India, particularly in the south of the country. He pointed out that it was powerful but also roasted, though smoothed out by the addition of milk and sugar.

The Gulab Jamun, which is an Indian dish served with syrup, turned out to be the main focus of the video. According to Toshimitsu Motegi, this dessert resembles a doughnut but also goes by another name known as ‘the sweetest dessert in the world.’ Tasting it, he found it extremely delicious; going as far as saying it was incredibly delicious’ and ‘truly fantastic.’

The responses came fast and furious online, with many saying it was yet another reminder of the soft power in Indian cuisine. There were jokes about food making more of an impact than diplomacy.