Does your coconut chutney taste bitter? Here's how to fix it

There’s simply nothing to beat the taste of fresh coconut chutney when served with idlis, dosas, or vadas that are steaming hot. The creamy consistency and the subtle taste can really make the food more palatable. However, what if you were served with coconut chutney and found it extremely bitter tasting? Well, it happens and there is nothing to worry about. You just need to remember that there are several reasons why the chutney tasted bitter.

Common reasons your coconut chutney turns bitter

The main cause could be using stale or old coconuts. Young coconuts naturally have a delicious flavour. With age, their flavour becomes bitter. The same thing may happen with frozen coconuts kept for too long. When using coconuts, one must always check for their odour. When the coconuts emit a strange tangy odour, one should never use them.