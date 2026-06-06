Chef and entrepreneur Rinchen Bhutia shares a healthy rice paper phuchka recipe that you cannot miss

As per the recipe video posted by the chef, there are three distinct parts to it – the phuchka mixture, the tasty and tangy water and the phuchka itself.

How to make rice paper phuchka?

While rice paper has been used to make dumplings or even rice paper rolls, phuchka is definitely a new and curious innovation. In fact, the best part is it’s very easy to make, probably easier than the regular shallow fried ones. All you need to do is soak two rice papers one after the other and on top of each other. Cut small circles with the help of a cutter and place them inside an air fryer for 5 minutes. Your gluten free, healthy, tasty, light on the stomach, transparent and crunch new age phuchka will be ready in no time.

Ditch the potato carbs in the phuchka filling

If you have been avoiding phuchka for the potatoes or limit yourself to consuming it, then try the sweet potato filling with a secret ingredient, that makes it all the more crunchy. Start the filling by using sweet potato, chopped onion, chopped tomato and the regular spices. Add chef’s secret ingredients – dry noodles. This not only gives a new texture but also enhances the crunch in the filling.