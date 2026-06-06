Chef and entrepreneur Rinchen Bhutia shares a healthy rice paper phuchka recipe that you cannot miss

Chef and entrepreneur Rinchen Bhutia from Rinchen’s Momo has plucked the correct summer strings of the people of Bengal with his new social media post. He combines the love of mangoes and the growing health conscious approach of the people; and combines it with the popular street snack phuchka, which one cannot refuse, come hail, storm and snow. In his latest social media post, he makes rice paper phuchka, saying a very welcome goodbye to the deep fried besan ones and replaces the mint water with tangy and sweet mango pulp flavours. And if you are planning a phuchka party this summer, this video has all the cues you need to take.
As per the recipe video posted by the chef, there are three distinct parts to it – the phuchka mixture, the tasty and tangy water and the phuchka itself.
How to make rice paper phuchka?
While rice paper has been used to make dumplings or even rice paper rolls, phuchka is definitely a new and curious innovation. In fact, the best part is it’s very easy to make, probably easier than the regular shallow fried ones. All you need to do is soak two rice papers one after the other and on top of each other. Cut small circles with the help of a cutter and place them inside an air fryer for 5 minutes. Your gluten free, healthy, tasty, light on the stomach, transparent and crunch new age phuchka will be ready in no time.
Ditch the potato carbs in the phuchka filling
If you have been avoiding phuchka for the potatoes or limit yourself to consuming it, then try the sweet potato filling with a secret ingredient, that makes it all the more crunchy. Start the filling by using sweet potato, chopped onion, chopped tomato and the regular spices. Add chef’s secret ingredients – dry noodles. This not only gives a new texture but also enhances the crunch in the filling.
Mango flavoured water
The third and last leg of completing the recipe is making the mango flavoured water. During summer one enjoys both raw and ripe mangoes and chef utilises this principle. Take a sweet ripe mango pulp and blend it to make the sweet chutney. Take diced raw mango, mint leaves, lemon juice, basic spices, chilli and blend to make the raw mango pulp. Add water to dilute and the concoction is ready.