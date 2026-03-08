Women’s Day 2026: Women rewriting the restaurant script

Restaurants are built on movement and pressure. For decades that pressure came with an unwritten script about who held authority. The professional kitchen has long been framed as a masculine arena. Hot, hierarchical and relentless. The mythology has endured across continents, reinforced by television chefs and industry lore.

Yet the irony runs deep.

For generations across India, cooking belonged to women at home. In restaurants, leadership rarely did. Studies and industry surveys still reveal how persistent the imbalance remains. Women account for roughly 10 to 15 per cent of professional chefs in India, even though they enter culinary schools in far greater numbers. That disparity has shaped the culture of kitchens for years.

But something is shifting. For International Women’s Day, we spoke to 14 women across India’s hospitality industry about leadership, resilience and the realities of building restaurants in a demanding, fast-moving sector.

Across India’s restaurant landscape, a growing group of women are stepping into positions of creative and operational authority. They are founding restaurants, building hospitality companies, designing menus, running bar programmes and reshaping how teams function behind the scenes.

Among them are Chef Swati Harsha, Sanskriti Gupta, Chef Jasleen Marwah, Ishaa Jogani Shah, Karrena Bulchandani, Nikita Harisinghani, Chef Anuradha Joshi Medhora, Mickee Tuljapurkar, Sasha Tasgaonkar, Divashri Sinha, Rachel Goenka, Chef Beena Noronha, Niketa Sharma, Deepa Desai and Priyanka Jain.

Their restaurants vary widely in style and scale. Some operate neighbourhood cafés and bars. Others oversee restaurant groups expanding across cities. Together they represent a change in how hospitality leadership is imagined.

The shift begins with a simple premise.