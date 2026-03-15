How much salt should you add to pasta water? Learn the right ratio

Pasta is like a starchy sponge, which is why we need to add water while boiling the pasta. In boiling water, some of that salty water moves into the noodle’s structure along with dissolved salt ions. Those salt ions season the pasta from the inside. A well-seasoned sauce clings to the exterior well but properly salted pasta tastes seasoned to the core.

Dissolved salt raises the boiling point of water, though at cooking concentrations the difference is tiny—fractions of a degree, not enough to change cooking time. What it does change is flavour distribution. The starches released by pasta into salted water create a seasoned, starchy liquid that becomes useful later when finishing the sauce.

There’s one small trick that makes the whole process easier: learn the salt amount for your usual pasta pot once, then stop thinking about it. It should taste pleasantly seasoned. From then on, you know exactly how much salt your standard pasta pot needs.

Pasta cooking needs a little attention to the water and that makes a real difference. The noodles pick up flavour before the sauce ever touches them. It’s a small step, but one that makes a good pasta, a great pasta.