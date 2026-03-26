Women rewriting Delhi’s regional food story

A few evenings later, the narrative shifted, but the thread remained. I met Shri Bala, someone I have known for nearly a decade, though to say she is simply a chef would be to miss the essence of her work entirely. Also trained as a chartered accountant and lawyer, she first entered my culinary memory at a small pop-up at Trident Mumbai, part of a series that, in hindsight, was far ahead of its time. Even then, her food carried an authority.

Through her, many of us were introduced to a southern Indian culinary vocabulary that extended far beyond the familiar. There were references to Sangam literature, to histories and techniques that demanded both attention and respect. It was not performative, nor was it simplified, but it asked you to engage.

Over the years, she has mentored young chefs at culinary schools, shaping not just their skills but their way of thinking. And now, she brings that same depth to Delhi with Nadoo, her first restaurant in the city, in partnership with restaurateur Sahil Sambhi.

“Nadoo is a way to seek,” she told me, and the menu reflects this sense of exploration. It moves across the southern states with ease, balancing memory and imagination. Ghee podi idlis arrive with caviar, a pairing that feels surprisingly intuitive. Gunpowder edamame is playful yet precise. Iyengar bakery style egg puffs are the sort of thing one returns to without hesitation. There is benne dosae, donne biryani, pineapple gassi, ennai kathirikai, and even a raan that sits comfortably within this otherwise southern narrative.