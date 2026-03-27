All you need to know about the two Indian restaurants that made it to Asia’s 50 Best 2026

Making an even more dramatic jump is NAAR, nestled in the beautiful hills of Kasauli. Founded by Prateek Sadhu, the destination restaurant has made an impressive leap from position 66 last year to the top 30 and position 30 this year. Prateek’s restaurant name is inspired by the word ‘fire’ in the language of Kashmir. Prateek's passion is the rugged beauty of Himalayan cuisine. By using wild ingredients and traditional methods of cooking, Prateek seeks to tell the story of the land through the six distinct seasons of the Himalayas in the menus of the restaurant.

While the Indian culinary scene has been dominated by Indian talent abroad, the year saw Gaggan Anand bag two of the top 10 positions. But the award for the best restaurant in Asia went to Hong Kong’s The Chairman, run by Danny Yip. While the Indian culinary scene has been represented well over the years, the 2026 list only goes to show that India’s culinary talent is no longer just participating in the conversation but is actually leading the way.