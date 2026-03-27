All you need to know about the two Indian restaurants that made it to Asia’s 50 Best 2026

The culinary map of India has achieved a new peak with the official announcement of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list. During the award ceremony in Hong Kong on the March 25, two restaurants from India have managed to secure a place in the top 30 of the coveted list.
The first restaurant to make its mark on the list is Masque from Mumbai, which has secured the 15th place in the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 List, climbing up from its previous ranking of 19th place in the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025 List. Masque, under the supervision of Varun Totlani, has established itself as a hub for culinary innovation, located in a chic textile mill. Varun Totlani and his team have been praised for offering a unique culinary experience with its 15-course tasting menu, offering a modern twist to local ingredients with dishes like sunchoke with ghassi and smoked pork with Kashmiri chilli.
Making an even more dramatic jump is NAAR, nestled in the beautiful hills of Kasauli. Founded by Prateek Sadhu, the destination restaurant has made an impressive leap from position 66 last year to the top 30 and position 30 this year. Prateek’s restaurant name is inspired by the word ‘fire’ in the language of Kashmir. Prateek's passion is the rugged beauty of Himalayan cuisine. By using wild ingredients and traditional methods of cooking, Prateek seeks to tell the story of the land through the six distinct seasons of the Himalayas in the menus of the restaurant.
While the Indian culinary scene has been dominated by Indian talent abroad, the year saw Gaggan Anand bag two of the top 10 positions. But the award for the best restaurant in Asia went to Hong Kong’s The Chairman, run by Danny Yip. While the Indian culinary scene has been represented well over the years, the 2026 list only goes to show that India’s culinary talent is no longer just participating in the conversation but is actually leading the way.