Hot Honey: The quirky condiment that is transforming regular food

How to make hot honey at home?

To quickly make it at home, you need a cup of honey. Make sure that this honey is unflavoured and raw. Flavoured honey may interfere with the heat infusion and the ultimate taste may not be up to the mark. For the infusion, you can work with chilli flakes or take spicier ingredients like jalapeno, habanero, Serrano etc. Keep apple cider vinegar or lemon juice and smoked paprika as additional ingredients as well.

All you need to do is heat raw honey and chilli (whichever type you choose) on to a saucepan. Warm it on low heat but do not boil. The warmth will allow the chilli to infuse with the sweetness of the honey. Do a quick taste. See if you want to reduce the intensity or level it up. Once you are sure of the taste, remove it from the heat. Strain the chilli flakes or cut chilli pieces or you can leave it in for extra heat. Store it in an air tight jar or container and use when required. If you are preparing hot honey for the first time, then check the chilli chart. Chilli flakes, red pepper or jalapeno contribute towards mild heat while Serrano is for medium heat and habanero or bird’s eye chilli means its extra spicy and hot.

When you taste hot honey, it will have a sweet and spicy finish to the taste. Depending on the texture, whether it is strained or unstrained you will either have a smooth or chunky finish. Sometimes, you might also have a slightly smoky taste depending on the pepper / chilli used and their reaction to the heat.