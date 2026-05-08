Tokyo memories on a Delhi plate

In a city that never stops reinventing its palate, ADRIFT Kaya at the JW Marriott, Aerocity stands as a slice of Tokyo in Delhi—shaped by Michelin-starred “Gypsy Chef” David Myers’ love for Japanese cuisine. Drawing from the lively spirit of izakaya culture in Tokyo’s taverns, yet polished for a fine-dining audience, the restaurant, backed by entrepreneur Sandeep Gupta, continues to hold its own in the capital’s ever-evolving dining scene.

What this Delhi restaurant has for you as it turns four?

Last week, the modern Japanese izakaya, which opened its doors in the city in 2022, celebrated its fourth anniversary, with Chef Myers flying down to India for the occasion. For him, the milestone is less about celebration and more about continuity. Regulars have turned into extended family, returning not just for the food but for a familiar, immersive experience.