Tokyo memories on a Delhi plate

In a city that never stops reinventing its palate, ADRIFT Kaya at the JW Marriott, Aerocity stands as a slice of Tokyo in Delhi—shaped by Michelin-starred “Gypsy Chef” David Myers’ love for Japanese cuisine. Drawing from the lively spirit of izakaya culture in Tokyo’s taverns, yet polished for a fine-dining audience, the restaurant, backed by entrepreneur Sandeep Gupta, continues to hold its own in the capital’s ever-evolving dining scene.
What this Delhi restaurant has for you as it turns four?
Last week, the modern Japanese izakaya, which opened its doors in the city in 2022, celebrated its fourth anniversary, with Chef Myers flying down to India for the occasion. For him, the milestone is less about celebration and more about continuity. Regulars have turned into extended family, returning not just for the food but for a familiar, immersive experience.
“Four years in New Delhi is a significant milestone for us. We’re proud we’ve come this far—and that we’re still getting better,” he says. The journey hasn’t been without its hurdles. Opening during the pandemic meant navigating uncertainty at every step. Yet, as Myers recalls, that period also became its defining moment—proof of a team’s ability to hold its ground when the odds were stacked against it. “We’ve always been pushing to create new and exciting dishes that embody the experience and vibe of being in Japan,” he tells us.
The anniversary menu, a five-course tasting experience, offers a focused glimpse into Myers’ culinary world and his interpretation of Japanese cuisine. At its centre are the temaki rolls, a relatively new addition that leans into interaction. “It shows the innovative spirit of maki-style dishes,” he says. Diners assemble their own hand rolls, bringing an element of participation to the table. “It’s fun and enables guests to create their own hand rolls that they can enjoy,” adds the chef.
Standouts include the sweet coconut botan ebi, a creamy roll layered with marinated salmon, avocado and ikura, and a punchy spicy tuna with jalapeño pickles. Wrapped in crisp nori sheets, the format keeps things tactile and relaxed—an intentional nod to izakaya informality.
The menu also draws heavily from Myers’ recent travels through Tokyo’s historic neighbourhoods of Kagurazaka and Arakicho—areas that still echo the rhythms of old Edo.
This influence extends to the cocktail programme, which unfolds like a journey through Edo, connecting to India through the Silk Route. Cocktails such as Grain of the Rising Sun, a bright, citrus-forward mix of vodka and plum wine, nod to the humble beginnings of Japanese villages, while Mist of Edo, built on sake and pear, echoes the city at dawn. Our pick is the Caravan Spritz, a refreshing, citrus-forward drink with gin and the earthiness of shiso leaves, standing out for its herbaceous profile—pairing particularly well with the creamy lobster tempura in black truffle yuzu ponzu and the crunch of the temaki rolls.
Traditionally, izakayas are informal, often noisy spaces built around drinking and shared plates. At ADRIFT Kaya, however, small plates flow steadily, cocktails remain inventive without overwhelming the palate, and the atmosphere stays light, with easy conversation unfolding against a backdrop of lively pop music. Myers says, “We love to have an array of small plates and innovative cocktails. I think this is such a fun way to dine.”
This article is written by Adithi Reena Ajith