Delhi thought it knew Dosa. Benne disagrees

Loyalty points

The iconic Sarvana bhavan continues to serve its Dosa, Tamil Nadu style - crispy, lacquered and with sambar which has been their trademark. “We have our loyal customer base - broad and family-oriented. Benne dosa is a trend, and trends come and go. We have been here for over 25 years," says Venkatesan Arumugam, manager at the Janpath Branch.

One of them, Shubhash Jha, a retired professor, a regular for 15 years, laughs at the Benne dosa trend. "I don't need butter on my dosa. I need my dosa the way I know it and no social media trends can convince until I go and have it,” he says.

Sagar Ratna, however, is reading the moment differently. The Defence Colony branch — the chain's original location, operating since 2004 — has added Benne Dosa to its menu this year.

Taking notice

"We noticed the trend and felt it was the right time," says branch manager Ramesh Nair. "We've added it with coconut chutney and we serve it with sambar. The response has been good." The Benne Dosa is priced ₹ 200 under its #SouthKeSuperstar menu. You have got to adapt with changing times, without losing your originality."

Not all young adults are caught up in the hype. Tanya Chanchlani, a professional in her early 30s has been frequenting the establishment since her teens, with idli and filter being her go-to meal. “I've seen Benne Dosa videos on Instagram, yes,” she says, sipping her filter coffee. "But honestly? When I come here, I want what I always have. Delhi has always loved its dosa and sambar has been a mainstay for us - that's just how we eat it. Let's see how the dosa trend changes ahead.”

The rise of Benne’s popularity in Delhi points to a larger consumer trend. Establishments that specialise in a single, region-specific offering—priced reasonably—draw strong crowds. From Hyderabad's Irani to Kolkata Kathi rolls to and now Karnataka’s Benne Dosa, the appeal lies in focus and quality. That growing popularity of Karnataka's benne dosa and the older crowd staying loyal to the Tamil Nadu variant, adds a new dimension to Delhi's evolving relationship with the dish.

Delhi has always liked its dosa thin, crispy and with sambar. It is learning, one butter-soaked bite at a time, that there’s another version worth embracing.

This article is written by S Keerthivas