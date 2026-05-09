Does coffee makes you feel sleepy? Here’s why

As you sip on your piping hot cup of coffee, you expect to feel energized instantly. Instead, you find yourself dozing off right away! Does this situation sound all too familiar to you? In fact, such a phenomenon occurs far more frequently than most coffee drinkers realise. Although caffeine is well-known to be a stimulating agent, the effects of coffee can sometimes work in the opposite way.
Caffeine is a stimulant that acts by blocking the neurotransmitter called adenosine, which causes sleepiness. This is the reason why people use coffee when working or studying at night. Caffeine is also quick acting and starts working after one hour. However, for those who regularly consume coffee, it can be observed that their daily dose of coffee does not have the same impact anymore.
One important factor that contributes to this situation is caffeine tolerance. According to reports, frequent consumers of coffee become immune to caffeine after a certain period. Thus, the body becomes tolerant of its effects, making the usual dose of coffee unable to provide the usual burst of energy. Consequently, more coffee may be required to restore the usual alertness levels. In fact, the effects of coffee may make one feel more tired than energised.
Caffeine metabolism is another area where genetic factors come into play. Genetic differences determine the amount of tolerance some individuals have towards caffeine. This simply means that even after having a cup of coffee, these individuals may continue feeling sleepy or fatigued.
Another reason is inadequate sleep due to an overdose of caffeine. Taking too much coffee, particularly towards the end of the day, may affect the quality of sleep. Even if one falls asleep, he or she may not be able to get sufficient rest during the night. And the outcome? You will be exhausted the following morning and need even more coffee just to get started for the day. And this vicious cycle may keep repeating itself.
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