Does coffee makes you feel sleepy? Here’s why

As you sip on your piping hot cup of coffee, you expect to feel energized instantly. Instead, you find yourself dozing off right away! Does this situation sound all too familiar to you? In fact, such a phenomenon occurs far more frequently than most coffee drinkers realise. Although caffeine is well-known to be a stimulating agent, the effects of coffee can sometimes work in the opposite way.

Effects of coffee: Why your daily brew can suddenly make you feel tiring?

Caffeine is a stimulant that acts by blocking the neurotransmitter called adenosine, which causes sleepiness. This is the reason why people use coffee when working or studying at night. Caffeine is also quick acting and starts working after one hour. However, for those who regularly consume coffee, it can be observed that their daily dose of coffee does not have the same impact anymore.