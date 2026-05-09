Virushka’s lunch date stirs up traffic jam in Bengaluru: Here are the iconic eateries they visited

It didn’t take long for the dosa outlet to turn into a stampede once Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma arrived at their favorite dosa outlet, Central Tiffin Room (CTR). What began as a regular outing between the couple soon turned into the most exciting moment for Bengaluru’s citizens because of the appearance of their favorite stars. It was not long before the place was flooded with people, causing a traffic jam. But then again, this event raised yet another question, why is CTR so unique that even stars cannot resist its appeal?
The iconic Central Tiffin Room was established way back in 1920. Today, it has many loyal followers who are known for being fans of its specialties. Benne Masala Dosa at CTR is something that cannot be found elsewhere. In contrast to other dosas, CTR's Benne Masala Dosa is thick, crispy, soft inside, and fried well with white butter. Along with this, it comes with coconut chutney and vegetable saagu, a combination which the regular patrons have faith in.
The iconic Central Tiffin Room was established way back in 1920. Today, it has many loyal followers who are known for being fans of its specialties. Benne Masala Dosa at CTR is something that cannot be found elsewhere. In contrast to other dosas, CTR's Benne Masala Dosa is thick, crispy, soft inside, and fried well with white butter. Along with this, it comes with coconut chutney and vegetable saagu, a combination which the regular patrons have faith in.
What sets CTR apart from others? Not the stylish interiors or the café feel. It is about the rustic wooden seats, the quick service, and the true flavours that have been around for years. It is like being transported back to Old Bangalore.
After their date at CTR, Virushka capped their meal off with something sweet. The Corner House Ice Cream is famed for its traditional ice cream sundaes. Founded back in the ‘80s, this brand has expanded to become an entire chain with several outlets throughout the city.
In addition to being renowned for its Hot Chocolate Fudge (HCF) that combines vanilla ice cream topped with a chocolate sauce, nuts, and a cherry, Corner House serves other types of sundaes and fruit-based ice creams, along with seasonal specialities. Some of the most popular desserts served in large portions are Death by Chocolate, Cake-A-Mocha, Mississippi Mud, Apple Crumble with Vanilla, and Chocolate Malt Thick Shake.