Virushka’s lunch date stirs up traffic jam in Bengaluru: Here are the iconic eateries they visited

The iconic Central Tiffin Room was established way back in 1920. Today, it has many loyal followers who are known for being fans of its specialties. Benne Masala Dosa at CTR is something that cannot be found elsewhere. In contrast to other dosas, CTR's Benne Masala Dosa is thick, crispy, soft inside, and fried well with white butter. Along with this, it comes with coconut chutney and vegetable saagu, a combination which the regular patrons have faith in.

What sets CTR apart from others? Not the stylish interiors or the café feel. It is about the rustic wooden seats, the quick service, and the true flavours that have been around for years. It is like being transported back to Old Bangalore.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted at Bengaluru's iconic Corner House

After their date at CTR, Virushka capped their meal off with something sweet. The Corner House Ice Cream is famed for its traditional ice cream sundaes. Founded back in the ‘80s, this brand has expanded to become an entire chain with several outlets throughout the city.