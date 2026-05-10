Is there any way that mozzarella can tell the future or that cheddar can give you insight into your destiny? The art of future telling with cheese is more than just another internet novelty; instead, it relies on the principles of Tyromancy, an ancient art form. In 2026, Jennifer Billock, an author from Chicago, is able to bring back this unique art form under the moniker ‘cheese witch,’ performing her readings using ritualistic, intuitive and dairy symbolism. According to her, each cheese has a distinct energy and a message.

Fortune telling with cheese and the ancient art of Tyromancy

The concept of fortune telling with cheese can be traced back to the practice of Tyromancy. It is a form of divination with roots in ancient Greece during the second century AD. It eventually made its way into England, where food items such as cheese were used to predict one’s destiny. The practice of Tyromancy has always been ridiculed by critics for its superstitious nature. However, it has never gone out of fashion in folkloric circles.