Is there any way that mozzarella can tell the future or that cheddar can give you insight into your destiny? The art of future telling with cheese is more than just another internet novelty; instead, it relies on the principles of Tyromancy, an ancient art form. In 2026, Jennifer Billock, an author from Chicago, is able to bring back this unique art form under the moniker ‘cheese witch,’ performing her readings using ritualistic, intuitive and dairy symbolism. According to her, each cheese has a distinct energy and a message.
The concept of fortune telling with cheese can be traced back to the practice of Tyromancy. It is a form of divination with roots in ancient Greece during the second century AD. It eventually made its way into England, where food items such as cheese were used to predict one’s destiny. The practice of Tyromancy has always been ridiculed by critics for its superstitious nature. However, it has never gone out of fashion in folkloric circles.
Jennifer Billock, a contemporary performer, has come up with a new idea to foretell fortunes using cheese. She is located in Chicago and refers to herself as ‘the world’s only professional cheese fortune teller.’ The practice involves four cheeses, where three represent the past, present, and future, while the fourth cheese answers a posed question.
According to her, the cheeses create various interpretations; a blue cheese is very chaotic whereas a cheddar or processed cheese provides clear meanings. Jennifer took up the practice in the midst of the pandemic while looking out for peculiar methods of divination using food.
Apart from future telling with cheese, she said that a person’s fate could also be foretold by of wine, beer, croissants, and even curry. Her belief falls under the broader category of contemporary spirituality where people find solace through minor rituals such as crystals, good luck charms, or lucky numbers.
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